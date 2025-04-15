Iconic adidas Originals Pop-Ups Announced For Dubai, Riyadh And Cairo

DON’T MISS IT! adidas’ exclusive 2-day pop-up is happening this weekend on April 19 and 20.

There’s something magical about wandering through the backstreets of Al Fahidi. The whir of sewing machines, the scent of freshly brewed chai, the quiet buzz of creativity in tiny tailor shops tucked between heritage buildings. These are the places where stories get stitched into fabric… and now, into sneakers.

adidas Originals is tapping into that spirit with The Loomhood Collection, a new drop about culture, craftsmanship, and community

It’s kicking off in the most unexpected but perfect location: Dream Girls Tailor in Al Fahidi.

Launching April 21 in Dubai and Riyadh, and April 24 in Cairo, The Loomhood Collection reimagines two adidas icons, the Samba OG and Handball Spezial, with a hyper-local twist. Think sneakers stamped with the name of your fave neighbourhood, plus the exact coordinates of the artisans behind the designs. It’s like stepping into a map of memory and meaning, one stitch at a time.

Even the laces have a story. Inspired by traditional fabric patterns from each country, they’re a subtle nod to heritage + a stylish way to lace up your roots.

The celebration kicks off early with a 2-day pop-up on April 19–20 at Dream Girls Tailor in Al Fahidi

This isn’t your typical sneaker launch! It’s a chance to step inside the soul of the collection, explore a working tailor shop, and maybe even cop a pair before the rest of the city catches on.

And if you can’t make the pop-up, you’ll still have the chance to lay your hands on The Loomhood Collection in stores across Dubai, Riyadh, and Cairo. From April 21–30, the sneakers will be available at adidas Originals in Dubai Mall and Riyadh Park Mall, and from April 24 in Cairo’s Maison 69.

And here’s the cherry on top: every purchase of a Samba OG or Handball Spezial gets a custom “Loomhood” personalization and exclusive laces inspired by your city.

The important deets

Launch dates & locations

Dubai: April 21 – 30 at adidas Originals, Dubai Mall

Riyadh: April 21 – 30 at adidas Originals, Riyadh Park Mall

Cairo: April 24 – 30 at Maison 69 store

Pop-up

Dubai: April 19 – 20 at Dream Girls Tailor (Al Fahidi branch)