This Dubai Restaurant Whips Up A Delicious Traditional Arabic Feast For Iftar

Ramadan is way more about the spirit, than about the food, and very specific places know how to give you the essence of the Holy Month while offering you delicious food for Iftar. Your taste buds will be part of a culinary journey at Sufra, a one-of-a-kind restaurant at Hyatt regency Dubai Creek Heights.

We’re talking about a space filled with the aromas of traditional Arabic delicacies, where laughter mingles with the clinking of plates, and every bite takes you on a flavourful journey.

Sufra is unlike your average Iftar, it’s an experience that captures the spirit of Ramadan – perfect for family and friends

Traditional Arabic Iftar? Say less!

Nestled on the vibrant golden line of Dubai, offers more than just delicious food – it’s a feast for the senses. As you step inside, you’ll be greeted by the tantalising aromas of traditional Arabic cuisine and the lively buzz of fellow diners coming together to break their fast.

But it’s not just the food that’ll leave you wanting more, nay nay. It’s the vibrant live stations where skilled chefs whip up mouthwatering dishes right before your eyes, a dessert corner overflowing with tempting treats, and seating arrangements designed to accommodate all your loved ones, making it the perfect spot for a family gathering. There’s something for everyone at the buffet from your favourite samosas, to your delicious grills, down to the sweet kunafa – YUM.

And let’s not forget about the ambience! With seasonal decor that sets the mood just right and an unmistakable Ramadan vibe.

The main deets

How much? AED180 per person

Where? Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights