This Fun Workshop Is Actually A Super Creative Learning Institute In Dubai

Is it a kid’s museum? Is it a workshop? Nope, it’s actually a learning institute that’s helping kids of all ages achieve academic success in Dubai! Improve Me is a creative educational institute in Dubai that’s catered towards helping students improve across all subjects. The facility is fun and welcoming, with the main purpose to ensure students from the ages of 3 up to 18 improve in numerical methods, writing skills, exam prep, the sciences and more. Improve Me has an AED150 per hour deal for Ramadan – learn more here! 500 students are signed up and making the most of this facility that prides itself on quality and design. With a combined 30 years of experience, there are many reasons Improve ME is the go-to for parents in the know who are looking for a reliable form of afterschool learning. Studying isn’t a chore when it’s fun and interactive and that’s the focus for the team at Improve ME

HOW creative is this?! For students looking to catch up, and for students looking to outperform, the excellent team here will focus on the needs of individual students, with unique tailoring methods to help students achieve their greatest academic potential. Learning online allows for vital learning materials to fall through the cracks and students to fall behind academically. With many students taking their schooling online due to the pandemic, Improve ME is a NEED. Improve ME creates tailored resources to help students progress faster academically, which is what makes this centre the top choice for parents.

Numerical methods, creative writing, cursive writing, CAT preparation, exam preparation, scientific theory and more The focus here is expert teaching for all levels, which results in top exam grades. From Foundation Stage 1 through to year 7, thanks to fun and interactive classes, students have gained access to Dubai’s top secondary schools and UK boarding schools. There are also plenty of summer programme options available, keeping students in the loop or helping them catch up for the year ahead. Students from the top UAE schools like Jumeirah Primary School, Dubai English Speaking School, Nord Anglia International School, King’s School, Brighton College and North London Collegiate School, are part of the Improve ME family. Parents will receive professional and carefully curated feedback which is essential in students’ younger years at school.