Finding Luxury Dubai Properties At More Affordable Prices

Make Dubai your home with Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments, a Dubai based developer is focusing on bringing premium real estate developments to Dubai residents at affordable prices. They believe in the vision of the city and with eyes firmly set on expansion, they are focused on enhancing the living standards and well-being of our residents.

The property market in Dubai is flourishing, and while the price of rent and luxury villas continue to rise, budget-savvy residents are changing gears, with more eyes looking toward purchasing comparatively affordable studios and one-bed homes.

They plan to launch Phase 2 of Westwood Grande following the success of Westwood Grande. With sold-out projects under their belt, in popular and up-and-coming ‘hoods like Al Furjan and JVC, Imtiaz offers fully furnished and fitted studios and one-beds with favorable payment plans in strategic locations.

Fully-furnished? Yup! Imtiaz Developments has found its niche, providing modern fully-furnished pads, in convenient locations, within an affordable price bracket

Imtiaz Developments is set to launch phase 2 of Westwood Grande in the coming weeks

Bringing luxury to Dubai at affordable prices

The standard of homes in Dubai has risen across the board and residents aren’t just looking for a place to sleep, they’re in search of a new lifestyle.

And Imtiaz projects fit the bill.

The developers are creating lifestyle development projects, which will revolutionize residential living in Dubai, with enticing features like infinity rooftop pools and gyms. Yes! You read that right, these are properties you’ll be proud to call home.

And you can skip the trip to Ikea: Each home is equipped with brands, such as Bosch and Villeroy & Bosh, giving each apartment a flex of product reliability for whoever calls this luxury pad home.

Do you love living in Dubai? Yes! Do you love moving drama? Absolutely not!

Whether you’re buying to live or to rent, Imtiaz is a well-established developer with projects across the city and apartments decked out in serious style. Imtiaz Developments collaborate with award-winning architects which means the developments are beautiful inside and out, with a key focus on balancing luxury and comfort in each project.

