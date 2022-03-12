Here's The Full Rundown Of St. Patrick's Day Events At Expo 2020 Dubai

St. Patrick’s Day is an Irish national holiday; Marking Irish culture, that typically features lots of Irish music, dancing, food, flag-waving and parades.
The day is marked around the world and this year, team Ireland have come together to create multiple activities and events at Expo 2020 Dubai, featuring 3 days of events from March 15 – 17.
The festivities invite everyone to come and check out Irish sports like hurling (the fastest sport in the world played on grass), and Gaelic football played at the Sports Arena, a traditional St. Patrick’s Day Parade led by Irish Defence Force Pipers, a fitness class by Irish fitness star Maeve Madden (register here) and heaps more.
(The IBN breakfast and Maeve Madden fitness class are the only events that require prior registration)
Visit on March 15 and 16 where screens across Expo will light up with a range of Irish animated films including Wolfwalkers, Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, and keep your eyes peeled for performances by Irish fusion group Kila.
