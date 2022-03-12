Here's The Full Rundown Of St. Patrick's Day Events At Expo 2020 Dubai

St. Patrick’s Day is an Irish national holiday; Marking Irish culture, that typically features lots of Irish music, dancing, food, flag-waving and parades.

The day is marked around the world and this year, team Ireland have come together to create multiple activities and events at Expo 2020 Dubai, featuring 3 days of events from March 15 – 17.

A proud moment for the Irish, it will be a showcase of their culture on a world stage

The festivities invite everyone to come and check out Irish sports like hurling (the fastest sport in the world played on grass), and Gaelic football played at the Sports Arena, a traditional St. Patrick’s Day Parade led by Irish Defence Force Pipers, a fitness class by Irish fitness star Maeve Madden (register here) and heaps more.

March 17 at Expo kicks off with the Irish Business Network’s annual business breakfast followed by an Official National Day Ceremony at 10am at the prestigious Al Wasl Plaza

(The IBN breakfast and Maeve Madden fitness class are the only events that require prior registration)

Round up the family! The festival begins at 3.30pm, it’ll be a football and hurling blitz with Irish sports stars joining, along with story-telling, face painting and more

Irish fitness queen Maeve Madden is taking over the Sports Arena at 5.30pm

REGISTER HERE TO JOIN QUEENS!

At 6.30 pm the St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off from the Ireland Pavilion to Al Wasl Dome, led by the Irish Defence Force Pipers!

At 7pm, do not miss the Special St. Patrick’s Festival GALA concert at Al Wasl Dome curated by the National Concert Hall, featuring world-renowned Martin Hayes, Daithi and other special guests

It’s three days of events and everyone is invited

Visit on March 15 and 16 where screens across Expo will light up with a range of Irish animated films including Wolfwalkers, Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, and keep your eyes peeled for performances by Irish fusion group Kila.

Get all the information here