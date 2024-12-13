Santa’s Swapped His Reindeer For A Red Convertible At The JLT Winter Festival!

Move over, North Pole! Santa’s swapping snow for sunshine this year as he ditches his sleigh and arrives in style in a red convertible at the JLT Winter Festival! Yes, you heard that right. Santa’s soaking up Dubai’s gorgeous weather and bringing festive cheer to the heart of JLT Park from December 14 to 22, 4-9 pm.

via GIPHY

What’s on Santa’s festive agenda?

Brace yourselves for an epic lineup of activities that will have both kids and adults feeling the holiday spirit. Here’s what you can look forward to:

A magical tree lighting ceremony : A massive tree lighting up the park? Yes, please! Mark your calendar for December 14 at 6 pm—it’s gonna be magical!

: A massive tree lighting up the park? Yes, please! Mark your calendar for December 14 at 6 pm—it’s gonna be magical! Meeting Santa! : Grab your phone and snap a pic with Santa! Memories = made!

: Grab your phone and snap a pic with Santa! Memories = made! Snagging some goodies at the Festive Treasures Market : Whether you’re hunting for handcrafted gifts or seasonal delights, this market is a treasure trove of festive goodies

: Whether you’re hunting for handcrafted gifts or seasonal delights, this market is a treasure trove of festive goodies Daily parades that’ll get you in the festive spirit : Catch colorful characters and performers bringing the ultimate holiday vibes every single evening

: Catch colorful characters and performers bringing the ultimate holiday vibes every single evening A holiday crafts zone for the little ones : Got kiddos? They’ll love making festive art while you chill and soak up the fun

: Got kiddos? They’ll love making festive art while you chill and soak up the fun Artistic performances that’ll blow your mind!: From live music to dance, it’s a vibe-packed show every night

JLT Park is the vibe to kick off the SZN right!

Because it’s not just a park—it’s THE holiday hotspot this year. We’re talking shimmering lakes, twinkling lights, yummy food, and that unbeatable JLT neighborhood energy. Add Dubai’s perfect winter weather, and voilà, it’s a festive wonderland!

Did we mention it’s FREEEE?

Yep, all this festive magic comes with zero entry fee. Just click here to register and get ready to join the celebration.

So round up your squad, grab your family, and head to JLT Park. Whether you’re snapping selfies by the giant tree, snacking on seasonal treats, or grooving at the daily parades, the JLT Winter Festival is where the holiday magic happens!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLT (@jltbydmcc)

All the deets that you need to know

📅 Dec 14 – 22 | ⏰ 4-9 pm

🎄 Tree Lighting Ceremony | Dec 14 | 6 pm

📍 JLT Park Amphitheatre

🎟️ CLICK HEREEEE