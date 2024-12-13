Santa’s Swapped His Reindeer For A Red Convertible At The JLT Winter Festival!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Move over, North Pole! Santa’s swapping snow for sunshine this year as he ditches his sleigh and arrives in style in a red convertible at the JLT Winter Festival! Yes, you heard that right. Santa’s soaking up Dubai’s gorgeous weather and bringing festive cheer to the heart of JLT Park from December 14 to 22, 4-9 pm.
Brace yourselves for an epic lineup of activities that will have both kids and adults feeling the holiday spirit. Here’s what you can look forward to:
Because it’s not just a park—it’s THE holiday hotspot this year. We’re talking shimmering lakes, twinkling lights, yummy food, and that unbeatable JLT neighborhood energy. Add Dubai’s perfect winter weather, and voilà, it’s a festive wonderland!
Yep, all this festive magic comes with zero entry fee. Just click here to register and get ready to join the celebration.
So round up your squad, grab your family, and head to JLT Park. Whether you’re snapping selfies by the giant tree, snacking on seasonal treats, or grooving at the daily parades, the JLT Winter Festival is where the holiday magic happens!
View this post on Instagram
📅 Dec 14 – 22 | ⏰ 4-9 pm
🎄 Tree Lighting Ceremony | Dec 14 | 6 pm
📍 JLT Park Amphitheatre
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service