JMK Is Selling Over 500 Items At COST PRICE For A Limited Time

Can we take a moment of appreciation for JMK?!

The Ras Al Khaimah bottle shop which offers up consistently great prices is now selling you drinks at COST PRICE!

That’s right, folks.

JMK is selling all your favourite brands at cost!! That means you won’t and can’t find these deals anywhere else in the world. Trust me, if you store it now it will be the best investment made by you!! Compare it, stock it and save it. It’s time to spend and save your salary cheque. BOOM!

The deal is running from April 6 until April 15 across 500 items – RUNNN!

JMK is doing what might just be the greatest drinks deal of all.