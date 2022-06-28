Jo Koy Is Bringing His ‘Funny Is Funny’ Tour To Dubai This September!

Let’s get hyped!

Your favourite stand-up is bringing his long-awaited Funny Is Funny show to the Coca-Cola Arena on September 3 and fans are already buzzinggggggg!

The show will feature all-new, never-seen-before material from the Pinoy-American comedian who famously shares his whole life with the stage. The event is brought to you by Blu Blood, tickets are on sale NOW from AED180 – and you know they’ll sell fast – RUN!

Get Tickets via jokoy.com, coca-cola-arena.com, Dubai Calendar, PlatinumList and BookMyShow

Jo Koy is back in Dubai this September – WHOOP!

Be the first to see his new material LIVE

“I left my heart in Dubai and I cannot wait to get back to share my stories. Dubai is going to be one of the first to see my new material from my Netflix special before it even gets aired in September”.

Jo Koy

Jo Koy has one major CV – Netflix, Chelsea Lately, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly… The gang’s all here

Jo Koy has some of the top stand-up on Netflix but you can be there IN PERSON to catch his new material before anyone else. Don’t miss it!

The important bits!

This gig is in partnership with Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Calendar and Dubai Summer Surprises

When? Saturday, September 3, 2022

Where? The Coca-Cola Arena