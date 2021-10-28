There's One More Long Weekend Approaching And That Means You Gotta Book Your Staycation NOW!

There’s one more long weekend in 2021 which celebrates Commemoration Day and the UAE National Day from December 1st until the 3rd. Now that we know when we can mute the work calls, it’s time to reserve your next few staycations before they’re all booked up!

To help you make your decision on which hotels and resorts to choose from, we’ll go through a list of hotel must-haves. The hotel has to have exquisite architecture, services beyond expectations, grants access to private pools, spas and Wild Wadi Waterpark™, AND has world-class restaurants, which group has all of those?

Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts, of course!

Their collection of award-winning hotels are the most luxurious in the world and would make for the perfect staycation

Starting from one of the most iconic hotels in the world, Burj Al Arab will ensure a lavish staycation that’s unlike any other!

The Burj Al Arab is the epitome of luxury and needs zero introduction. Picture yourself basking in the endless UAE sunshine making the memories of a lifetime. Can we come too?!

The Palatial-style Jumeirah Al Qasr is a perfect spot for a staycation!

Whisk yourself away to the Jumeirah Al Qasr, a coastal getaway in the heart of Dubai. It’s timeless Arabian glamour all the way, featuring some of the city’s top restos… How could you NOT?!

Jumeirah Al Naseem will give you greenery for DAYS

Oh, this Oasis simply MUST be on your staycay list. It’s an absolute GEM of a hotel, with Burj Al Arab and azure Arabian waterway views coupled with modern rooms, it’s perfect for families, couples and solo-travellers alike.

Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf is serving major ISLAND vibes

Thinking of Venice, but don’t fancy the flight? This stunning Jumeirah property is the next best thing. Pack your sunnies, your sunblock, and one good book, and prepare for some much-needed R&R at this timeless property.

Stay at Jumeirah Beach Hotel and have an exhilarating time at Wild Wadi™

This property is a firm favourite for families with kids, teens and tweens. Complete with fantastic restaurants, private beach, stunning pools, watersports and of course, one incredible waterpark right next door!

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel has puppy-friendly suites and food that’s to-die-for

Gahhh! This is one for the doggo’s and foodies alike. This modern property is conveniently located near DXB and along with budget-friendly rooms, you’ll also find that it’s pet-friendly so you can bring your best friend along on your stay.

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam will have you embrace your wanderlust in a magical holiday

You’ll definitely have a time well spent when you take the abra on the canal and tour the resort. To top off your unforgettable staycation, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam has got some of the best restaurants and lounges in the city.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers is situated in the heart of Dubai, making it a perfect city-staycation

This property is in such a prime location in Dubai that everything you need will be an arm’s length away. Not only are the twin towers iconic, but they’ll give you the best views! P.S you’re going to come across peacocks if you say here.

Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts have PLENTY of locations across the country for you to choose from but whatever you look for in a staycation, their hotels surely have it!