Kasabian Is Set To Ignite Dubai With An Unforgettable Night Of Rock At Coca-Cola Arena

This is the band that gave fans iconic anthems like “Fire,” “Club Foot,” and “L.S.F.,” and they’re not holding back—expect a setlist packed with their greatest hits and more! Get ready because…

The legendary British rockers, Kasabian, are bringing their explosive energy to the Coca-Cola Arena on October 13 2024!

Known for their electrifying performances that leave fans buzzing, Kasabian is set to deliver a night of pure musical adrenaline

With a reputation for turning concerts into unforgettable experiences, Kasabian will have the entire arena on its feet, singing along and losing themselves in the music. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to their sound, this is the show you don’t want to miss. Get ready to rock out to the unmistakable sound of Kasabian as they light up Dubai with a performance that promises to be nothing short of epic!

All the deets

Mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and get ready to be part of an unforgettable night as Kasabian brings their legendary sound to Dubai!