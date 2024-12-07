Sweet Acts Of Goodness! Share A Bar Of Chocolate To WIN Epic Prizes

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Do you ever feel like giving back and making someone’s day but you’re not sure how to. This amazing chocolate brand is on a mission to help you spread the sweetness (quite literally!)
Calling all chocolate lovers and do-gooders! Cadbury Dairy Milk, the brand that’s known for its rich, creamy chocolate made with a glass and a half of milk, has launched a campaign that blends sweetness with generosity.
It’s as simple as buying a coffee for a stranger, leaving an encouraging note, or lending a helping hand.
You could pick up a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk, savour its irresistible taste, and then take a small, meaningful step to make someone’s day a little brighter; here’s how! When you purchase a Cadbury Goodness Bar, simply scan the QR code on the pack to access the campaign microsite and discover a world of inspiration. There, you’ll find guidance for performing acts of goodness and—here’s the cherry on top—you’ll have the chance to WIN some amazing prizes!
Why Join? Because kindness is contagious! You’re not only indulging in a delicious treat but also fueling a wave of community, optimism, and connection. It’s a win-win: feel-good vibes for you and the people around you.
Grab a Cadbury Goodness Bar from your nearest store.
Scan the QR code on the pack to visit Cadbury Missions.
Perform a random act of kindness—big or small, it all counts.
Share your moment of goodness and enter the prize draw.
