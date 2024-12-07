Sweet Acts Of Goodness! Share A Bar Of Chocolate To WIN Epic Prizes

Do you ever feel like giving back and making someone’s day but you’re not sure how to. This amazing chocolate brand is on a mission to help you spread the sweetness (quite literally!)

Calling all chocolate lovers and do-gooders! Cadbury Dairy Milk, the brand that’s known for its rich, creamy chocolate made with a glass and a half of milk, has launched a campaign that blends sweetness with generosity.

That’s where Cadbury Goodness Bars comes in! It’s a delightful way to spread joy, one random act of kindness at a time

From November 15 to December 15, Cadbury is inviting YOU to join a movement that’s all about reminding the world of the goodness that still exists

It’s as simple as buying a coffee for a stranger, leaving an encouraging note, or lending a helping hand.

You could pick up a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk, savour its irresistible taste, and then take a small, meaningful step to make someone’s day a little brighter; here’s how! When you purchase a Cadbury Goodness Bar, simply scan the QR code on the pack to access the campaign microsite and discover a world of inspiration. There, you’ll find guidance for performing acts of goodness and—here’s the cherry on top—you’ll have the chance to WIN some amazing prizes!

You can’t miss out on these prizes

Level 1: 500 winners win AED 30 online shopping discount vouchers

Level 2: 200 winners get two cinema tickets worth AED 50 each OR AED 100 in VOD streaming credits

worth AED 50 each OR Level 3: 10 lucky winners will also enter a raffle draw to win a whopping AED 1,000 worth of Cadbury chocolate!

Why Join? Because kindness is contagious! You’re not only indulging in a delicious treat but also fueling a wave of community, optimism, and connection. It’s a win-win: feel-good vibes for you and the people around you.

The sweet deets

Grab a Cadbury Goodness Bar from your nearest store.

Scan the QR code on the pack to visit Cadbury Missions.

Perform a random act of kindness—big or small, it all counts.

Share your moment of goodness and enter the prize draw.