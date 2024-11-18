Iconic Football Stars Are Coming To Dubai Very Soon!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Football fans, this is the moment y’all have been waiting for.
Imagine the likes of John Terry, Roberto Carlos, Paul Pogba, Paul Scholes, David Silva, and more stars are hitting the pitch in Dubai, bringing back that classic footy magic we all know and love. They’re bringing their A-game to Dubai for the Dubai King’s Cup… and you can be there to witness it.
John Terry’s set to show why he’s still Chelsea’s greatest captain, Roberto Carlos is ready to launch those crazy bending free kicks, and you know Pogba’s gonna be flexing his World Cup-winning skills with those slick moves. And Fellaini? Yeah, he’s coming in hot with those towering headers.
And that’s not all. Pogba’s fellow French icons are joining the action too — Didier Deschamps will be managing one of the squads, while Franck Ribery will be out on the field showing off his legendary skills. This sounds INSANE!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service