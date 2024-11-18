Iconic Football Stars Are Coming To Dubai Very Soon!

Football fans, this is the moment y’all have been waiting for.

Imagine the likes of John Terry, Roberto Carlos, Paul Pogba, Paul Scholes, David Silva, and more stars are hitting the pitch in Dubai, bringing back that classic footy magic we all know and love. They’re bringing their A-game to Dubai for the Dubai King’s Cup… and you can be there to witness it.

GET YOUR TIX HERE

Global legends like John Terry, Roberto Carlos, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba and more will lead their teams in a historic clash

John Terry’s set to show why he’s still Chelsea’s greatest captain, Roberto Carlos is ready to launch those crazy bending free kicks, and you know Pogba’s gonna be flexing his World Cup-winning skills with those slick moves. And Fellaini? Yeah, he’s coming in hot with those towering headers.

And that’s not all. Pogba’s fellow French icons are joining the action too — Didier Deschamps will be managing one of the squads, while Franck Ribery will be out on the field showing off his legendary skills. This sounds INSANE!

The King’s Cup Dubai is an extraordinary football spectacle

Happening on November 30, it’s a full-blown football iconic event hosted in partnership with His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Saeed Bin Maktoum and Dubai Police. We’re talking about 12,000 fans in the stands, millions tuning in from around the world, and some serious football nostalgia vibes. Sooo… Expect non-stop action, insane goals, and some serious football nostalgia. Whether you’re a die-hard Chelsea fan, a lover of Brazilian flair, or just here for the vibes, this event is about to be the highlight of the season. So grab your tickets, rally your squad, and be there for a night of football GREATNESS.

The important fun bits: