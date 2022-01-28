KIZA Brings A Taste Of Africa To Dubai And It's So Refreshing

Are you making plans to see Africa, but the pandemic has put a dent in your perfectly packed itinerary? Not to worry, this is abetter way here in Dubai to still tickle your taste buds with Pan-African cuisine whilst you vibrate off the edge of your seat in helpless surrender to the beats and rhythmic Motherland sounds only at KIZA. Tempted? Same!

The saying goes if you haven’t been to KIZA, you haven’t been to Africa! No need for a plane ticket, KIZA is the destination that focuses on the 3 most important elements of Africa; sound, sight, and TASTE! So make some phone calls, round up the gang, and welcome to Africa, right here in Dubai.

Experience the richness of the African culture, flavours, energy and beauty of their heritage at KIZA

Indulge in all your favourite traditional dishes in a family-friendly atmosphere that’ll drive you to suggest this place every time you hang out with your friends. Not only does this spot serve the most heavenly dishes they also serve you an experience that reinforces the vibrancy of the African culture. They’ve got exclusive happenings every single day! You’ve got Happy Hour everyday from 5 pm – 8pm, unlimited drinks for Ladies every Wednesday night, Beer & Wings daily from 8 pm – 10 pm and Gratitude Brunch on weekends from 3 pm – 7pm. Our personal favourite is Afrobeats on Thursday nights so you could listen to beats that make you dance in your seat!

The noteworthy deets