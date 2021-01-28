OGs Kumar Sanu And Alka Yagnik Will Bring The '90s Bollywood Romance' To Dubai This Feb!

MAAAJOORR FANGIRLING RIGHT NOW FAM!!!

PSA to all K3G and 90s Bollywood lovers in the house, the musical maestros of Indian Cinema, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, are coming to Dubai to perform at a Pre-Valentine concert on Friday, February 12.

From classics like Dilbar Dilbar and Meri Mehbooba to Bole Chudiyan, get ready to be transported back to the golden romance era of Bollywood on February 12. Tickets starting at AED59 are available on www.bookmyshow.com.

Rekindle the sparks with bae as you vibe to the magic of the ’90s, at Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

Forget all your COVID worries, as the venue will implement thorough COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including social distancing and sanitisation.

Tickets from AED59, book yours here.