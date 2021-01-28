Latest
OGs Kumar Sanu And Alka Yagnik Will Bring The '90s Bollywood Romance' To Dubai This Feb!
MAAAJOORR FANGIRLING RIGHT NOW FAM!!!
PSA to all K3G and 90s Bollywood lovers in the house, the musical maestros of Indian Cinema, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, are coming to Dubai to perform at a Pre-Valentine concert on Friday, February 12.
From classics like Dilbar Dilbar and Meri Mehbooba to Bole Chudiyan, get ready to be transported back to the golden romance era of Bollywood on February 12. Tickets starting at AED59 are available on www.bookmyshow.com.
Rekindle the sparks with bae as you vibe to the magic of the ’90s, at Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)
Forget all your COVID worries, as the venue will implement thorough COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including social distancing and sanitisation.
Tickets from AED59, book yours here.
The sensational singing duo Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik will perform songs like Sajaan Ji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Baazigar O Baazigar, Chura Ke Dil Mera and MORE!
Both singers share electrifying chemistry and will be blessing us with numerous solo and duet hit songs.
While the king of melody, Kumar Sanu will perform his blockbuster hits including Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hain, Main Duniya Bhula Doonga, Meri Mehbooba and Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain among others…
The queen of ’90s music, Alka Yagnik will set the stage on FIRE with her tracks ranging from Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Ae Mere Hamsafar, Choli Ke Peeche, Kisi Din Banoongi Main and Dheere Dheere Pyar Ko among others.
Ashwin Sancheti, Managing Partner at Spotlight Entertainment said this concert is all about bringing back nostalgia
Growing up in the ’90s had its own charm, the melodies are sure to bring back the nostalgia and transport you to that time, a must attend concert for the fans of the musical period, it is your ticket to an evening of magnificent moments.
Deets:
Location? Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)
Price? Tickets start at AED59
Date and time? Friday, February 12, 2021, 8pm onwards
To book your tickers for Kumar Sanu And Alka Yagnik’s Pre-Valentine Live Concert, click here!