La Mer Is Hosting A Block Party Featuring Live Music And Bonfire Nights!

When you think about a block party, you think community, you think entertainment, you think music and you think FUN and La Mer is bringing all of that and then some with a fabulous neighbourhood Block Party that kicks off from 28 October – November 12 every weekend!

It’s an open-air street party filled with performances, great food, heaps of photo ops, and even a bonfire… All under the canopy of fabulous weather!

Marching bands, freestyle dancers, photo ops… IT LITERALLY DOES NOT STOP!

There’re heaps happening across the entire destination, here’s your roadmap with the coolest bits:

1. Head to the main stage at La Mer Central, aka Block A

The main stage will be poppin’ the entire time!

It’s gonna have live bands, more music to beat the band, DJs, and heaps more.

It’s the perfect spot to enjoy these cooler climes, grab some munch from the amazing foodie options and take in the awesome vibes!

2. Don’t miss the night bonfires at South Beach (Block B)!

Can you remember the last time you roasted marshmallows by a bonfire? Nothing beats the simple pleasure and you can do it at La Mer.

To add to the magical vibes, there’ll be live music from a guitarist, saxophonist, acoustic music, and more. Dreamy!

3. The fab kids obstacle course lives on North Beach (Block C)

Fun for all ages. Kids will test their limits at the timed beginner’s obstacle course, featuring a series of challenges like net crawlers, balance beams, tyre tracks.

The important bits:

The fun-filled Block Party at La Mer will run on weekends from 28 October – November 12!

Weekends of October 28 – 30, November 4 – 6, and November 11 – 12.

