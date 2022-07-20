This Unlimited Breakfast Deal Is Perfect For People Who Love To Sleep Late!

If you’ve yet to visit Chival at La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk, take these next 3 opportunities and, GO!

The City Walk dining spot puts a focus on healthy food in a social setting, meaning if you rock up for breakfast, lunch and dinner, you’ll find a wonderfully warm and welcoming place for a long and lazy breakfast, a casual business lunch or a comfortable zone where you can get your work on!

You’ll love the natural light, the indoor/outdoor feel, the lush courtyard and the friendly vibes…

Here are 3 brill deals at Chival happening RN:

3. Chival dishes up an unlimited deal for the most important meal of the day

This is an unlimited deal, and the quality and variety are amazing! Choose anything from a full English breakfast, scrumptious eggs benedict and load up on delish detox juices.

The best bit? This deal is available DAILY and the weekend deal runs until 4pm -this is the DREAM for people who love to sleep late on weekends… AMIRITE?!

When? Monday to Friday from 6.30 am to 11.00 am

When? Saturday and Sunday from 6.30 am to 4.00 pm

How much? AED 150 per person, including unlimited food and drinks. *Kids below 6 years eat free and and kids between 6 and 12 years the charges are AED 75 per child

2. Chival is winning with this AD75 business lunch deal

This two-course business lunch is so good you’ll never want to leave. You have the option of one starter and one main dish or one main dish and one dessert.

Choose a burger, grilled miso-honey baby chicken or seared salmon to name only few dishes, and the desserts include passionfruit tart or poached pear. Tempted? Us? Obviously!

When? Monday to Friday

How much? AED 75 per person for a two-course set menu

1. WFC (Work From Chival!) with a brill membership package

Giving you all the energy you need with natural sunlight and indoor / outdoor seating, Chival invites remote workers, freelancers, or anyone looking for an inspirational zone to get your work done, with packages that include free coffee and spa discounts. Yalla!

Check out Chivals: ‘Live, Work and Create’ membership packages below. All include 20% F&B and Spa discounts, free parking, free internet, free coffee, tea & water and access to business center facilities.

1 Day pass at AED 50

1 Month-Pass at AED 800 + a free drink in LookUp Rooftop Bar

3 Months-Pass at AED 2,100 + 1 free brunch on Saturday

When? Monday to Friday, from 6.30 am to 11.30 pm. T&Cs apply