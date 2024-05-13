Lawyer Shai Zamanian Shares Insights On How People Can Become US Residents

Dubai is a melting pot of cultures and nationalities. People worldwide move to this hustling and bustling city for prosperous careers and abundant opportunities. But because long-term visas are not guaranteed for many, people look abroad for retirement opportunities.

US lawyer Shai Zamanian was invited back to the Smashi Business to discuss the Golden Visa to the US process

He gave some insights as to who the best candidates are for a permanent shift to the United States and those are families

The US is a great place for families who are looking to rebuild their life, especially with kids attending university. And the consultancy where Mr. Zamanian works in Dubai won’t waste your time if you’re not the ideal candidate. They streamline the process so it’s smooth sailing and easy.

