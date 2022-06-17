Live The Palace Life At This Super-Chic Island Resort In Dubai This Summer

The great Julius Caesar would always say, “Veni, Vidi, Vici” (which translates to “I came, I saw, I conquered”). BUT now it’s your turn to CONQUER… conquer your summer (duh!) at the Caesars Palace Dubai.

This luxury resort is staycay GOALS with its charming location (in the heart of Bluewaters island), private beach privileges, luxury accommodations, picturesque outdoor chilled pools, all-day kids recreation, famed multi-cuisine restos, bars and lounges, and world-class amenities. It really does sound like one heck of a summer escape, especially when the weather is about to top 40 degrees.

Best of all? You have a handful of fun attractions such as Ain Dubai, Madame Tussauds and Tr88house within walking distance from the hotel.

And now, the palace is inviting all UAE residents down to indulge in their epic staycay packages.

Enter: 1 summer, 3 unique experiences at Caesars Palace Dubai

Caesars Palace Dubai is introducing three unique experiences to suit all ages this summer – for a fun family holiday, party vibes for the fun-seekers and those looking for a relaxed, sophisticated getaway.

Making it easy on your wallet, here is the lowdown on all of Caesars Palace Dubai’s exclusive room stays and dining summer offers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caesars Palace Dubai (@caesarspalacedubai)

Starting with Stay for 7 nights, pay for 5 OR stay for 5 nights, pay for 3 all summer long! (Valid until September 2, 2022)

Along with that, guests will be treated to:

Complimentary brekkies

30% Off on Weekday Dinners from 6-8pm at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Havana Social Club and Demon Duck by Alvin Leung

Kids Dine Free (up to 12 years per paying adult) at Venus Ristorante and Bacchanal (from June 15 to September 30, 2022)

Access to Cove and Venus Beach Clubs

Access to private beach & outdoor chilled pools

All-day indoor and outdoor activities at Kids Club and summer giveaways

Discounts and offers on Bluewaters Island attractions, dining, shopping & more

Luxe spa, hair, nails, and beauty treatments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caesars Palace Dubai (@caesarspalacedubai)

It’s fun in the sun o’clock for the entire famjam

Spend some bonding time with the clan and get access to everything from chilled pools, a private beach, water sports, incredible dining, Young Caesars’ all-day kids’ recreation and summer giveaways with toys, activity books and a Kids Passport to Fun.

The little ones have is gOoOOOood with activities galore. Kids will be kept busy with action-packed days from morning till sunset, with a fun roster of indoor & outdoor activities for 3-12 years olds.

Children from 3 – 6 years can dive into scavenger hunts, sandcastle building, dance, pool volleyball and basketball, diving games and much more!

Kids from 7 – 12 years will be creatively stimulated & active with Nature Crafts, Shell Art, Gardening, and Healthy Cooking classes in addition to virtual reality games, Zumba classes and paddleboarding.

Parents, hand your kiddos to the hotel and go live your best adulting lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caesars Palace Dubai (@caesarspalacedubai)

Situated in Dubai’s party paradise, Caesar’s Palace is the perf spot to live it up with Beach Club stays

Those looking to paint the town red by hitting up the top clubs, scoring some shopping & dining deals whilst soaking in BRILL views of the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai with Beach Club rooms designed to create epic memories this summer, this grand resort will be right up your alley.

Benefits for partygoers include:

Access to Venus Beach Club and the resort’s Amalfi-coast-inspired beach club, where party seekers can enjoy 2 hours of UNLIMITED hops and grape, and an Italian canape platter between 5-7pm daily whilst basking in the panoramic ocean views and breath-taking backdrop of Ain Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caesars Palace Dubai (@caesarspalacedubai)

Those looking for some much-deserved downtime will LOVE the resort’s pampering spa facilities

Indulge in treatments at the award-winning Qua Spa with aesthetic beauty services from Young LDN and custom-blended vitamin boosts from Beverly Hills Vitamin Therapy.

Wrap up your day of chill by grabbing a bite from any of the hotel’s world-class F&B outlets and then unwinding by the sophisticated setting of Neptune Pool & Beach, surrounded by breath-taking views and flowing summer cocktails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caesars Palace Dubai (@caesarspalacedubai)

Call +971 4556 6666 for reservations or inquiries.

To make a restaurant booking, contact +971 4556 6466, or email stay@caesarsdubai.ae.

T&Cs:

The room stay offer is valid until 2nd September 2022.

Subject to availability at the time of booking.

Inclusive of daily breakfast for two people per room, per night.

The offer is not valid in conjunction with any other promotion.

The offer is non-refundable and non-cancellable.

Subject to prevailing taxes and service fees.

Dining offers cannot be combined and are valid from 15th June till 30th September 2022.

For reservations, contact 04 556 6666 or stay@caesarsdubai.ae