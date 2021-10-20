د . إAEDSRر . س

Live Your BEST Life And Win A Staycay At This Fancy Hotel In Dubai! 

Ahh how times have changed. Before, to win literally anything, there were a thousand and one complicated steps. From posting, sharing, resharing, tagging, linking, creating UFFFFF, the requirements were endless for a prize that barely made any sense.

But things are different now. Times have changed and winning a FANCY staycay has become as easy as living your best life.

Enough suspense, here’s the deal:

Win the ultimate prize of a 2-night stay at W Dubai – The Palm for two at Corona’s Local Paradise weekend by following a few simple steps

40 winners (basically 20 winners and their plus one) will be picked to enjoy the weekend staycay at the W Dubai – The Palm

This is Living DXB have teamed up for the 2nd time running with various bars, restaurants, A+E stores and selected bottle shops across the UAE to give away these fun prizes to Corona’s loyal consumers.

The activation is taking place at a number of bars and restos across Abu Dhabi and Dubai between now and November 30.

So let’s get to it! Here’s how you can win this dream prize:

  1. Purchase a bucket of Corona from any of the participating bars and restaurants in UAE or a case of Corona in retail stores
  2. You’ll receive a QR card to scan to be in with a chance of instantly winning free bottles! 
  3. You can then submit your details on the website to win the ultimate prize of a two-night stay at W Dubai – The Palm for two at Corona’s Local Paradise weekend
  4. Winners will be notified via email once they’ve won a stay at the Local Paradise weekend

For more deets, click here.

Find participating retail venues, here.

