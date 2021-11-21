A Fan Got To Meet Her Favourite Chef At An Intimate Dinner In Dubai!

30 years in the business and to this day Le Pain Quotidien serves up sensational food.

Probably the best thing about LPQ is that it stays true to its roots. Stepping into each location that’s dotted around Dubai guarantees to transport you to a rustic dining experience where you’ll be served up organic food, kicking off with an organic fresh plate of bread, each and every time- Is there a more simple pleasure?

From the wicker baskets, and delectable pastries, to the soft lighting and chill music, the homely quality of LPQ has to be one of the top reasons people love it and if you’ve spotted lots of LPQ posts all over the ‘gram recently, you’re ’bout to hear why!

To celebrate 30 successful years, LPQ wanted to give back to YOU. They ran a 9-week competition, giving 18 people the opportunity to win free breakfast for four (lucky ducks!) and ONE winner got the chance to bring 10 of their closest friends for a party hosted by LPQ founder and chef Alain Coumont himself, along with an autographed Cook Book – Amazing!

The entry requirements were super simple and people started uploading amazing table settings to the ‘gram and tagging #30YLEPAINQUOTIDIEN for a chance to win

People started sharing snaps from the eatery, all hoping to win the grand prize – A dinner with Coumount!

18 winners snapped up free breakfast for 4 and 3 of them scooped GRAND prizes!

1 st winner – Dinner for a party of 10 hosted by Alain himself & autographed Cook Book (WOW!)

– Dinner for a party of 10 hosted by Alain himself & autographed Cook Book (WOW!) 2 nd winner – A Year supply of Bread

– A Year supply of Bread 3rd winner – A Year supply of Coffee

LPQ is an international brand through and through, it started in 1990 in Brussels and you can now find a restaurant in over 20 countries worldwide. Chef & Founder Alain Coumont is the brains of the operation – when he couldn’t find adequate bread in Brussels, he made his own and served classic recipes to a grateful public in a restaurant decked out in antiques scoured from local stores. The brand has managed to maintain its homely feel, despite its huge success, and the lucky grand prize winner enjoyed a sit down with the acclaimed chef and founder last week.

What a treat! The winners enjoy a dining experience with Alain Coumont