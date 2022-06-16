OMG There’s A New Burger Joint In Town And The Burgers Look LUSH

LUSH by name, LUSH by nature. There’s a new burger joint in town and these bad boys look bangin’!

Dubai has a seriously good line-up of quality burger houses, but Lush Burger DXB is coming at you with an eye-catching design, and, most importantly: simple burgers, done well.

Find this quirky burger pitstop in the Galleria Wing of the foodie destination (and the world’s tallest five-star hotel), the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai… And prepare yourself for a feed!

Don’t call yourself a burger lover in Dubai until you’ve feasted on this beauty

Simply do not leave without tucking into the genius Cheeto burger

There are four burgers on the menu, and each one sounds better than the last. The Smash, the Philly, the Lush and the Cheeto, all served with fries and the insane LB sauce that takes each burger to a wholeeeeee other level! They’ve also got guac as a side (love this!) and literally lush desserts like the Lush Burnt Cheesecake and an epic charcoal ice cream.

Lush Burger DXB is brought to you by the F&B creative stars Culinary Director, Moritz Neumann and Director of Food and Beverage, Etienne Els and their focus is simple food, fun vibes – what more could you want?!

It’s a very cool new burger spot, perfect after a long day at work, catching up with your besties or simply when you’re flying solo and craving a delish burger

Finally, local artist Ramy Elzaghawy is the artist collab who’s the icing on the cake of this cool new burger joint. He created cool vibes with his signature graffiti style, don’t miss his ‘Instagram-wall’ and tag us in your pics!

The important bits

Opening times: 12pm – 2am

Get more deets right here

*Lush Burger DXB serves alcohol