Spooky Turns Sweet at Magnolia Bakery!

OBSESSED with these spooky bites of deliciousness!

Magnolia Bakery Halloween treats are becoming a tasty tradition, ‘cus these very adorable cakes and cupcakes not only look the part, but the quality is always incredible and this year, the famous New York bakery is going all-out with an epic array of treats and designs.

Planning a Halloween celebration? You can match your theme to your treats with everything from pumpkins, Frankenstein, Black Cats, Bats, Ghosts, Mummies and Monsters, and more available in cupcake and cake form. YUMMMMMMM.

And the very best bit? Ordering is simple as!

You can order your Halloween Magnolia Bakery treats directly on WhatsApp right now on +971 50 6083037

Get your orders in ASAP to avoid disappointment – you can also get ’em in store!

From cake and cupcakes to seriously cool monster cakes – The gang’s all here, but you need to order ASAP to get your orders in

Put +971 50 6083037 on speed dial!

Hosting a Halloween bash? These ghoulish treats will look amazingggg (and hopefully scare the kiddies!)

Order your Halloween treats from Magnolia Bakery on Whatsapp: +971 50 6083037 and also in stores