A Royal Pick: Make Every Iftar A Celebration At This Masterpiece Of A Hotel 

This hotel has seen everyone from the likes of UAE royals to well-known celebs walk through the hotel’s doors. The city’s only 5-star equestrian hotel, Meydan Hotel, (known for its luxurious accommodations, exceptional dining and wonderful hospitality in the heart of Dubai), is all set to win hearts once again with its celebratory Iftar menu.

Their Ramadan motto: Cherish. Delight. Unwind!

Channel your inner diva and head down to OUMSIAT for signature experiences set amidst the lush green surrounds of Courtyard Meydan. The venue will be decked out with ancient Bedouin inspired decor and families can pick from a wide variety of authentic culinary creations, live cooking stations and flavours from across the region and beyond, setting up the PERFECT ambience for you to create treasured moments with your loved ones.

Spend your night under twinkling stars as you dine at OUMSIAT for Iftar or Suhoor This is a bedouin, old-school dream. Great for the ‘gram and even better for your senses. As you step inside the venue, you’ll be greeted by a canopy of twinkling lights at Courtyard Meydan that will transform into a welcoming Arabian-themed space, perfect for intimate Iftars. What’s in store for your iftar feast? 35 signature salad selection

6 live cooking stations including Emirati Lamb Ouzi, Lebanese Saj Manakish and mix Arabic Hot Mezze, Kushari, Japanese and Italian live cooking stations

18 buffet stations showcasing international gastronomy highlights from Iranian Zarish Rice and Kebab to Egyptian Molokhia, Fatah Masryia, Macaroni Béchamel and Indian Chicken Biryani, Grilled Lamb Chops, grilled salmon & more

24 types of desserts that are beyond divine

6 authentic Ramadan drinks, Moroccan tea, Turkish coffee, Arabic Coffee and more! Pamper your senses to a buffet of stations showcasing gastronomy delicacies from across the world – delight in Lamb Foga, Lamb Tharid and Harees inspired by Emirati culture to Moroccan Couscous and Lamb Tagine to Iranian Zarish Rice and Kebab to Egyptian Molokhia, Faatah Masryia, Macaroni Béchamel and Indian Chicken Biryani and more, served with passion and bursting with flavour. For dessert? Same from freshly made desserts of Kunnafa, Umm Ali, Qamar Al Dain and Muhalbyia. Complimented by Arabic coffee, Moroccan tea and dates! IFTAR? Price? AED 190 per person inclusive of Iftar and bevvies Time? Sunset till 9pm SUHOOR Price? AED 150 per person for ala carte Time? Time: 9pm to 2am

Or better yet, experience Meydan’s renowned hospitality in all its glory by taking up their Ramadan special staycation package Meydan’s staycays are special, to say the least: the amenities, facilities, pampering, views, it’s all just a little bit too unreal. Add some more magic to the already magical month by unwinding by the infinity pool and at sunset, breaking your fast against the racecourse’s breathtaking views at Courtyard Meydan’s Ramadan pop-up – OUMSIAT! Chillax at the hotel’s spacious rooms and choose to order in your Suhoor set menu, featuring Arabic faves such as hot and cold mezzeh, Manakish or brekkie. Price? AED 599 for two persons inclusive of Ramadan dining experiences *Valid from 12th April to 11th May 2021.