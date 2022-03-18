Mastercard Is Bringing Immersive Experiences To Life At Expo And The Time To Visit Is NOW!

د . إAEDSRر . س

As the official payment technology partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Mastercard is connecting guests to their passions at its futuristic Mastercard Cube.

Mastercard offered countless memories to visitors throughout the duration of the world exhibition, and with Expo 2020 Dubai drawing to a close, it’s your last chance to experience it for yourself!

Here’s everything you need to know:

 

The Mastercard Cube at Expo 2020 offers one of the most immersive experiences for visitors, and caters to everyone’s passions

Sports fans are at the center of the beautiful game at the Mastercard Cube

Guests get to experience the thunderous roars of the UEFA Champions League stadium, with visitors getting a glimpse into the future of a match-viewing experience with priceless stats, checking merch for provenance plus purchasing a kit with Click to Pay whilst a drone brings them food! INSANE!

The Mastercard Cube also hosted internationally renowned football legend, Luis Figo, creating an amazing experience with the added presence of the UEFA Champions League Trophy. OMG!

They also invited Wasim Akram to Expo 2020 Dubai as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. *heart eyes*

 

Music fanatics can attend a virtual concert by Camilla Cabello at the Cube!

Not only that, but visitors also get to see themselves shopping for the star’s look by using Buy Now Pay Later.

 

Foodies can enjoy a multi-sensory experience curated by a Michelin star chef

Using Mastercard block-chain technology to verify the authenticity of ingredients, loyalty rewards and use of data! Is this the future of dining? Then we’re in!

Experience the future of retail – and be a force for good!

At the Mastercard Cube, experience how everyone can give back. Featuring SMEs and inspiring people to support local businesses, the experience offers futuristic glimpses of the passions that everyone is looking for – isn’t that just amazing?

From events to experiences, it’s ALL HAPPENING at the Mastercard Cube at Expo 2020 Dubai! It’s now or never to visit this magnificent world fair, so grab your keys and get going!

Visit the Mastercard Cube, at the Mobility District, Expo 2020 Dubai.

