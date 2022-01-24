د . إAEDSRر . س

Prospective Uni Students: An Acclaimed Roadshow Is Back And It's Worthy Of Your Time

If you’re about to make one of the biggest decisions of your life, help is on its way!

For prospective uni students, a roadshow by QS Quacquarelli Symonds helps make those all-important decisions a little bit easier. This roadshow is an invite to meet top-ranked universities and business schools. It aims to give YOU an insight into the global higher education sector, to empower you with knowledge, and to enable motivated people to study anywhere in the world.

This is literally a life-changing event. There are exclusive scholarships available for attendees and it’s a chance for you to reach your full potential, through ‘educational achievement, international mobility, and career development… Inspired? Us too!

The QS Virtual Master’s Event is happening on February 12

Get your CV reviewed, meet top Unis and Business Schools from all over the world and get the chance to network with university Alumni.

It’s a 2 1/2 hour event and you can even pre-book your 1-2-1 with your target universities. You’ll get advice on admissions tests, advice on applications, plus you’ll receive a full CV check-up. Convenient!

It’s also a brilliant networking opportunity – meet admissions teams, alumni, and current students from worldwide universities in interactive online sessions.

Visiting? Don’t miss your chance to apply for exclusive scholarships available only to event attendees

via GIPHY

The important bits:

When? The QS Virtual Master’s Event is happening on February 12, 11am – 1.30pm

