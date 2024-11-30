This Restaurant Is Celebrating Eid Al Etihad By Honoring Their Hero Employees!

The UAE has always been a land of opportunity—a place where dreams take flight, and lives transform. Over the past 30 years, McDonald’s UAE has embraced this spirit of possibility, growing from a single store in Dubai’s Al Ghurair Centre to a network of over 200 restaurants across all seven Emirates. But McDonald’s UAE isn’t just about serving up Big Macs and fries; it’s a powerful story of personal growth and community impact.

This Eid Al Etihad, McDonald’s UAE is shining a spotlight on this remarkable journey by celebrating the inspiring stories of seven employees who embody the spirit of ambition, dedication, and unity that define the UAE

Through a series of heartfelt short films on their YouTube channel, McDonald’s UAE is sharing how the brand has been a driving force for growth—not just for the country but for the amazing people who’ve been part of its journey.

Meet a few of these incredible people whose lives have been transformed under the iconic Golden Arches:

Anoop Kumar: From delivery rider to restaurant manager

Anoop Kumar’s journey began in 2013 when he arrived in the UAE from Kerala, India, with dreams of building a better life. Starting as a delivery rider at McDonald’s UAE, Anoop’s dedication and work ethic quickly stood out. His commitment earned him two performance awards, opening doors to new opportunities.

But Anoop’s story doesn’t end there. He transitioned to working in the restaurant kitchen, where he not only honed his skills but also met the love of his life—his wife! With hard work and determination, Anoop achieved something truly groundbreaking: he became the first delivery rider in the UAE to rise to the position of Restaurant Manager. Today, he’s a role model for colleagues across McDonald’s UAE, showing that with perseverance, anything is possible.

Zaldy Villanueva: From crew trainer to director

Zaldy Villanueva’s story began in December 1994 when he arrived in the UAE as a shy 19-year-old from the Philippines. Tasked with training the team for McDonald’s UAE’s very first restaurant, Zaldy poured his heart into his work. His dedication paid off, and he became a cherished member of the McDonald’s family.

Over nearly 30 years, Zaldy grew from Crew Trainer to his current role as Director of Supply Chain & Quality Assurance. Fondly known as “Mr. McDonald’s” among his colleagues, Zaldy’s leadership and positivity continue to inspire everyone around him. For Zaldy and his family, the UAE has truly become home—a testament to the opportunities this country offers.

Through these stories, McDonald’s UAE highlights the incredible journeys of its employees and how the UAE’s values of opportunity and inclusivity have shaped their lives

From fostering career growth to creating a sense of belonging, McDonald’s UAE continues to serve not just meals but also meaningful opportunities for its people.

To see these inspiring journeys come to life, check out the campaign films on McDonald’s UAE’s YouTube channel and join in celebrating the power of ambition, community, and growth this Eid Al Etihad.