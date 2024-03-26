“Meaningful Jewellery Is Not Just About Aesthetics; It’s A Statement Of Empowerment”

During Ramadan, people around the world come together to fast, pray, reflect, and connect with their communities. It’s also a special time for spiritual growth and showing kindness and generosity to others. So, when Tanishq dropped a new collection coinciding with Ramadan, it comes as no surprise that the Rifa Collection is inspired by Islamic tradition.

Tanishq’s new collection embraces timeless elegance and heritage, resonating with deep spiritual and cultural meanings

Drawing inspiration from the Islam’s eight gates of paradise, Tanishq proudly infused its jewellery with intricate craftsmanship and meaningful symbols. Each piece reflects a deeper narrative steeped in themes of faith, courage, harmony, and balance. From its modular designs to its intricate detailing, the Rifa Collection embodies timeless elegance while honoring the spiritual and cultural significance of the season.

Each piece blends traditional values with modern lifestyle that celebrates culture and art

The Rifa Collection offers a variety of options for personalization and stylish expression with its features. From convertible pendants transforming into neckwear to detachable pendants allowing for mix-and-match customization, you can effortlessly tailor your jewelry to suit any occasion! Additionally, the collection boasts filigree neckwear, flexible bracelets, and rings adorned with colorful stone detailing. This adds a touch of sophistication to every outfit.

PSSST! Tanishq is introducing new categories such as symbolic Taveez and removable jacket earrings, along with Ramadan-relevant pieces. Also, the Rifa Collection caters to different preferences while staying true to its roots of timeless elegance and cultural significance.

This collection highlights two remarkable trailblazers from the region, Zainab Al Eqabi and Amal Ahmed

Zainab Al Eqabi is an amputee, content creator, and motivational speaker who exudes a positive mindset and courage through her platforms. Amal Ahmed is an influencer, changemaker, and activist who serves as an ambassador for people of determination and for the Red Crescent.

So, Amal said:

“Adorning oneself with meaningful jewellery is not just about aesthetics; it’s a statement of empowerment, a reflection of our inner strength and resilience. In every piece of Gift of Rifa, there’s a story waiting to be told – a story of hope, determination, and the beauty that lies within every one of us.”

While Zainab added:

“Being associated of this campaign is more than just wearing beautiful pieces; it’s about redefining beauty standards and embracing our uniqueness. Each gem represents a facet of our journey, a reminder that true beauty shines from within, transcending any physical limitations.”

Treat yourself and your loved ones to glorious jewellery with Tanishq’s new Rifa Collection this Ramadan. This is your chance to enjoy timeless elegance and heritage intertwined into each piece!

Gift of Rifa available at all Tanishq boutiques in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, Qatar. Check out the entire collection here.