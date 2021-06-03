Latest
These 4 Inclusive Stacay Deals At Meydan Will Have You Lounging In Luxury!
No matter the package, a staycay at Meydan is what strawberries taste like… on a summer evenin’.
Juicy and WORTH IT.
There ain’t a soul in Dubai who hasn’t fantasized about reppin’ it up at the Meydan Hotel!
The opulent hotel that sees the likes of celebs, royals and other prominent personalities dancing through the doors – is calling you to get IN on all the fun this SUMMER!
The best way to cool down this summer is to grab your pals and take your pick from their four all-inclusive summer staycay packages that start from AED590 (AFFORDABLE.COM!).
Here are the Meydan 4 packages that you NEED to know about this summer:
Avail these SUPERB rates any time from now until the end of summer 2021.
4. A fam-friendly thrilling ‘Playcation’ package
This one is for ’em rollercoaster junkies in the house!
Starting from AED590 per night, two adults and 2 kiddos under 12 can enjoy:
- 2 tickets to IMG Worlds of Adventure
- Brekkie at Farriers Restaurant
- 25% off F&B
- And more!
3. A yummy ‘Foodcation’ for the Joeys in town!
If FOOOOOOD is life, then enjoy the best that Meydan has to offer with yo’boo with this staycay package.
Food coma awaits you for AED670 per night… (remember to pack some takeaways! Ehehe).
Your family-friendlyFoodcation experience will include:
- Breakfast at Farriers Restaurant for 2 kids under 12
- A set menu dinner for 2 adults and 2 kids at 1 of the select venues
- 25% discount on F&B during your stay
- Complimentary treats at Millennium Lounge inclusive of Signature Tea collection from Versailles, Coffee and tempting treat from the pastry Chef
- And more!
2. An athletic ‘Golfcation’ to calm you down
Calm thy’self by packing in a few swings at the serene and freshly mown golf course. The overnight stay will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated for an exciting 9-hole round of golf.
The golfer’s delight package that starts from AED690 includes:
- Tranquil and secluded yet comfortable stay in Grand Superior Room with 1 King bed or 2 Single bed
- A delectable breakfast
- 9-hole round of golf
- Access to fully-equipped Gym and Infinity pool overlooking the racecourse
- Wi-Fi internet access to share your special moments
- And more!
Issa parTEE!!
1. A romantic ‘Lovecation’ to reignite the sparks
Reignite your chemistry with boo by embarking on this romantic getaway at The Meydan Hotel starting from AED840 per night.
Celebrate bae’s birthday/ anniversary or surprise your better half with this spontaneous sweet escape and earn some MAJOR brownie points for the night. 😉
Staycay benefits include:
- Complimentary romantic stay in a Grand Superior Room with romantic swan towels and rose petals on the bed
- Breakfast at Farriers Restaurant
- Complimentary romantic set menu dinner (with flower petals and candles), a bottle of sparkling and soft beverages at Farriers Restaurant or Millennium Lounge from 7pm-10pm
- 25% savings on food and beverages throughout your stay
- Access to fully-equipped Gym and Infinity pool overlooking the racecourse
- And more!
Eat. Stay. Play. Repeat. Only at the Meydan Hotel this summer!
For bookings, click here boo.