These 4 Inclusive Stacay Deals At Meydan Will Have You Lounging In Luxury! 

No matter the package, a staycay at Meydan is what strawberries taste like… on a summer evenin’.

Juicy and WORTH IT.

There ain’t a soul in Dubai who hasn’t fantasized about reppin’ it up at the Meydan Hotel!

The opulent hotel that sees the likes of celebs, royals and other prominent personalities dancing through the doors – is calling you to get IN on all the fun this SUMMER!

The best way to cool down this summer is to grab your pals and take your pick from their four all-inclusive summer staycay packages that start from AED590 (AFFORDABLE.COM!).

Here are the Meydan 4 packages that you NEED to know about this summer:

Avail these SUPERB rates any time from now until the end of summer 2021.