Mo Vlogs And Abdu Rozik Are Stepping Into The Boxing Ring!

Influencers are known for their big personalities and killer content, but now they’re throwing punches too… Mo Vlogs, Abdu Rozik, and more are gearing up for some epic boxing matches. Get ready, because Social Knockout is bringing the smackdown sooner than you think!

It’s all happening on July 6…

Historic fight incoming! Social Knockout 3 is back at Coca-Cola Arena on 6th July, and it’s going to be EPIIICC.

What can you expect? A suspense night!

Social media superstar and Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik is squaring off against social media influencer Erali Boyqobilov. Be there to witness Abdu trade his mic for boxing gloves and Erali swap likes for left hooks.

The excitement doesn’t stop there!

UAE’s number one YouTuber and Vlogger Mo Vlogs will also be making his highly anticipated boxing debut. He will be taking on his former close friend Shero, in a fight that has a lot of history. Former BFFs fighting? Now that’s SPICY! Grab the popcorn, this is going to be one for the ages!

