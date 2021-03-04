Ask The Experts: How Increased Screen Time Leads To Eye Problems

Digital-related eye strain affects people of ALL ages. If you’re concerned, read on. Experts from Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai weigh-in on digital eye strain which is affecting us more and more due to a change in lifestyle. COVID-19 changed the way we live our lives. We spend more time at home, enjoy more family time and are healthier, but recent lifestyle changes also mean we spend significantly more time staring at our screens. According to a Hootsuite study in 2019, UAE residents spend on average four HOURS of screen time per day. Wait… WHAT?! Not only is this an unsettling stat, but increased screen time can also contribute to Digital Eye Strain (DES), a group of eye and vision-related problems that actually stem from looking at digital screens for prolonged periods. Think about it, how much time do you spend looking at a screen per day, and how is it affecting your eyesight?

Are you affected by Digital Eye Strain? Experts at Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, the first overseas branch of Moorfield’s London, offered some valuable insights on Digital Eye Strain. If your eyes are strained you’ll notice that your vision blurs, and your eyes feel itchy and tired. You may also find your eyes become dry and watery. While staring at screens is unavoidable, recognising the symptoms and taking preventative measures will help you limit developing the related ailments.

Recognising Computer Vision Syndrome symptoms Reduced blinking and dry eye can result in irritation, burning sensations, eye strain, headaches-remove headaches here, tired eyes, sensitivity to light, and those that are associated with focusing include blurred vision at the near and far distances and headaches after spending prolonged times staring at a screen. Symptoms can be triggered by poor lighting, glare, and improper viewing distances, so consider your work environment and how you can improve it!

Don’t Google it: You need an eye examination to diagnose Computer Vision Syndrome You’ll need a comprehensive eye examination to diagnose DES, Moorfields Dubai can help. Your test may include an assessment of patient history, visual acuity, and a refraction test to confirm the correct lens power needed to compensate for any refractive errors.

Once it’s diagnosed you can learn how to treat it Regular eye care and reducing screen time can help, you can also adjust your screen’s brightness and contrast. Other solutions such as keeping the eye refreshed and lubricated are also essential, according to Moorfields, and you might need artificial tears and a humidifier to help maintain the optimal moisturised level. Lastly, Moorfields recommend patients follow the 20-20-20 rule; Take a 20-second break to view something 20 feet away every 20 minutes when using a digital screen. Who knew!