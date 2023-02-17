MS Talks 2.0 is a collaboration between Lovin Dubai and Novartis. The 10-episode series brings together experts and members of the community to bring awareness to Multiple Sclerosis.

MS Talks 2.0

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). Signs and symptoms vary widely between patients, and while there’s no cure for MS, MS Talks 2.0 will attempt to give you a greater understanding of the disease by answering common questions and by debunking myths.

The show, which is live in both video and podcast format, is a support for patients with MS, with episodes that offer advice on how patients can break the news to their families, how to find acceptance, treatment and alternative therapies, along with tips about how support networks can help patients throughout their journey.

MS Talks 2.0 Episode 3: An Emotional Rollercoaster: How To Divert From The Road?

In this episode, we attempt to navigate the difficult journey of diagnosis under the guidance of Muna Al Harbi, MS patient advocate, member of the National MS Society, and Transformational and Personal Growth coach.

Muna bravely shared her journey of discovery, which should help listeners better understand the internal challenges and struggles facing MS patients. She describes her symptoms and jumping from doctor to doctor for clarity at a time when there was little information available about the disease. She also shared the varying reactions of her family members and her difficult journey to acceptance.

A huge thank you to Muna for sharing her story on MS Talks 2.0

Find MS Talks 2.0 on the Lovin Dubai Show and wherever you listen to your podcasts