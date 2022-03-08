You're Invited To Attend A Huge Content Creator Event In Dubai- But Spots Are Limited!

The whole world is invited to Downtown Dubai to participate in Nas Summit, a massive 3-day event for creators!

Taking place in ‘the most iconic hotel in Dubai’, Nas Summit was created by one of the world’s biggest content creators Nas Daily, and he’s inviting the biggest names in the social media world: the Facebookers, the YouTubers, the Instagrammers, the TikTokers, the media companies, the investors and more, to come together to learn, to grow, and network!

What is it? Nas Summit is a 3-day conference, created by creators, for creators. If you want to learn how to grow as a creator, understand influencer marketing, network with investors and invest in startups, this event is right up your alley.

Content creators assemble! Registration is limited for this one-off exclusive event

Huge creators from all over the world, like @mostlysane, @jordanmatter and @wil_dasovich are pipped to attend

Reps for Facebook, Snap and Instagram will be there too – think of it as the ultimate opportunity to network

There’ll be educational sessions and networking ops, coupled with big parties every night, and it’s going to be FILLED with creators!

Seats are limited! There are 1,000 spots open, and they want to fill the seats with the people who will benefit most

Can you make it to Dubai between March 17 and 19? REGISTER HERE

PSST! You MUST be vaccinated to attend this event