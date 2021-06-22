Discover New Deals Every Night Of The Week At 2 Fab Restaurants

Foodies, pay attention! If you spend your days, your weeks, your months, and even your years thinking about your next foodie adventure, you’ve landed on the right page. Dubai is FAMOUS for unique culinary experiences, and now you can experience two world-class cuisines, from two continents, under ONE roof with great promotions throughout the week. Enter: Izakaya and Positano, both located at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, the ultimate foodie destination. From teppanyaki and sake to unlimited sushi nights, all-you-can-eat-pizza, and more, here are some FAB food experiences to add to your bucket list!

A buzzing Japanese restaurant experience at Izakaya Great food, better atmosphere and cool vibes! Izakaya is the definition of city nights, an authentic Japanese spot doing delish noodles, teppanyaki, sushi, and more. Voted “Dubai’s Best Japanese Restaurant” on TripAdvisor, you’ll spot Izakaya’s very own Sake Boy dishing out, you guessed it, sake and the Wasabi girl presenting wasabi at each table. How much can you handle!? Top deals to grab Don’t miss sushi and bubbles every Tuesday! This is unlimited sushi, I repeat, UNLIMITED SUSHI from a special menu and free flow bubbles. Tuesdays, 6pm – 12am. AED195 for unlimited sushi! Saving the best till last, it’s time to explore the new teppanyaki experience. This is a live show from the talented teppanyaki team, an absolute thrill to experience firsthand. The teppanyaki experience is available from 6pm until midnight daily. But, you MUST book in advance so you don’t miss out!

Positano brings Italy on a plate with different offers every day of the week Positano needs no introduction. The gorgeous coastal village in Southern Italy is famous for its abundance of seafood, meat, fruit, and veg and one restaurant in Dubai is bringing the Amalfi dining experience to you. Delishi-o-so! Skip the flight and dive into the best of Italian food right here in Dubai. The Italian resto has daily offers, meaning you can have an incredible dining experience, without breaking the bank. See the offers right here! Top deals to grab L’Aperitivo Italiano – two beverages and one snack for AED89 Tuesday to Sunday, from 6pm to 8pm Pizza night at Positano – All you can eat! Tuesday and Saturday, 6pm – 12am How much? AED95 per person, unlimited pizza from a selected menu AED150 per person, including a bottle of hops or grape Kids (0-5) eat free, 6-12 go half price