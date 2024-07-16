New Luxury “Ocean-Front” Residences Have Been Announced On Dubai Islands!

Here’s your chance of living luxuriously on Dubai Islands!

Private pools and breathtaking views

Need we go on?! MS Homes Developers has made a splash in Dubai’s real estate scene with the launch of ‘ILUKA Residences’ on Marina Boulevard, Dubai Islands. This eight-floor residential marvel promises a blend of luxury and sophistication, offering 57 upscale apartments ranging from one to four bedrooms, set to be ready by Q3 2026. Inspired by the waves, ILUKA Residences boasts lavish amenities including private pools in every unit, an infinity pool with breathtaking views, a fitness studio, sauna, yoga area, and more.

CEO Mohsin Sheikhani emphasizes the project’s commitment to providing unparalleled seaside living in Dubai, catering to residents seeking high-quality features and a top-notch lifestyle. He said, “Dubai’s global fame for luxury seaside living has made it a primary destination for residents looking for luxurious homes that offer high quality features and amenities, and an unparalleled lifestyle by Dubai’s crystal waters.”