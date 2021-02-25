Feel The 24k Magic In The Air At This Luxe New Hotel In Jaddaf

The newest luxe venue in town, Occidental Al Jaddaf has just opened and this one is a BEAUT!

Dubai has another gem of a hotel in the hood. Located in the Al Jaddaf district, the Occidental Al Jaddaf features 365 rooms in a mix of Arabian and Spanish style, plus hand-painted artworks throughout the property and it’s filled to the BRIM with fab restos and poolside bars for you to check out.

From the globally renowned Spanish hotel group, Barceló, who brought the likes of Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, and Occidental Dubai Production City to Dubai, they are going BIG for this hotel launch.

66 spacious suites, 22 of which feature a spacious terrace with panoramic views over the Dubai skyline and two Signature Suites that offer a truly awe-inspiring experience featuring vibrant shades of blue, purple, green and orange juxtaposed with majestic accents of gold and silver.