Feel The 24k Magic In The Air At This Luxe New Hotel In Jaddaf
The newest luxe venue in town, Occidental Al Jaddaf has just opened and this one is a BEAUT!
Dubai has another gem of a hotel in the hood. Located in the Al Jaddaf district, the Occidental Al Jaddaf features 365 rooms in a mix of Arabian and Spanish style, plus hand-painted artworks throughout the property and it’s filled to the BRIM with fab restos and poolside bars for you to check out.
From the globally renowned Spanish hotel group, Barceló, who brought the likes of Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, and Occidental Dubai Production City to Dubai, they are going BIG for this hotel launch.
66 spacious suites, 22 of which feature a spacious terrace with panoramic views over the Dubai skyline and two Signature Suites that offer a truly awe-inspiring experience featuring vibrant shades of blue, purple, green and orange juxtaposed with majestic accents of gold and silver.
The brand new hotel has just launched in Al Jaddaf
What a way to celebrate a brand new hotel!
The four-star hotel is a striking build, located in the thriving Al Jaddaf district, making it perfect for a staycay to explore a new part of the city! You’ll fall in love with the unique design, great resto options and its close proximity to areas including Downtown Dubai, Healthcare City, La Mer and DXB Airport… Handy.com!
Whether you’re travelling solo, with your family, or with bae, mark this down as your next staycation location!
There are two fab restaurants at the Occidental Al Jadaf and they’re brill value for money
The Souk Restaurant is all-day dining, it’s international with a touch of the Mediterranean. Don’t miss the Indian theme night, Soul Curry, every Thursday from 7pm till 12am with live food stations.
You’ve probably heard of Stage Pool Lounge, a very cool poolside bar in the Occidental Production City. Now you’ve got a NEW Stage Pool to add to your list! It’s got snacks, drinks, and shisha, plus the most amazing Dubai skyline views. Perfect for pool drinks during the day and at night, the venue transforms into an Arabian-style vibrant bar. *Adds to bar bucket list!
Psst! There’s also a brill ladies night offer, with free-flowing house drinks every Tuesday from 8pm – 12pm.
Keep up to deets with Stage info and offers on Facebook and Instagram
Occidental Al Jaddaf is now open for long and short-term stays and bookings can be made on the Barceló website
Call +97145969929 or e-mail at aljaddaf.res@occidentalhotels.com.