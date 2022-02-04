Olé! This Spanish Bodega Has 3 Brilliant Deals You Need On Your Radar

Hola fam! Salero Tapas & Bodega is alive and kicking, giving you that authentic Spanish experience, right here in Dubai!

Famous for a FABULOUS array of tapas, this Bodega (which comes from the Spanish word “storeroom” or “vine cellar“) comes alive thanks to a chef who’s passionate about bringing Spanish eats to Dubai, along with Flamenco dancing. From live music EVERY night from 8pm, business lunches, ladies nights to a fantastic Saturday Fiesta, there are a million you can enjoy this Spanish hotspot/

Olé! Visit Spain without ever leaving Dubai at Salero Tapas & Bodega

Your weekend starts right with the Fiesta Brunch every Saturday

Kick back and soak up Spanish hospitality every Saturday with the banging’ Fiesta brunch. Featuring a cold and hot section of tapas and the selction of chef signatures, 4 hours will simply not be enough to enjoy everything this tasty brunch has to offer.

How much? AED250

When? Every Saturday From 12pm – 4pm

Mark your diaries! This is the business lunch deal you need on your radar

How much? AED150 per person

When? Monday – Friday, 12pm – 3pm

Ladies, the bar is YOURS on Thursdays

Aren’t tapas the BESTEST?! Start the weekend early with a selection of chef’s choice tapas and BOGOF on drinks…

When? Every Thursday from 6pm

How much? AED180 for tapas selction