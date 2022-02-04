Latest
Olé! This Spanish Bodega Has 3 Brilliant Deals You Need On Your Radar
Hola fam! Salero Tapas & Bodega is alive and kicking, giving you that authentic Spanish experience, right here in Dubai!
Famous for a FABULOUS array of tapas, this Bodega (which comes from the Spanish word “storeroom” or “vine cellar“) comes alive thanks to a chef who’s passionate about bringing Spanish eats to Dubai, along with Flamenco dancing. From live music EVERY night from 8pm, business lunches, ladies nights to a fantastic Saturday Fiesta, there are a million you can enjoy this Spanish hotspot/
Your weekend starts right with the Fiesta Brunch every Saturday
Kick back and soak up Spanish hospitality every Saturday with the banging’ Fiesta brunch. Featuring a cold and hot section of tapas and the selction of chef signatures, 4 hours will simply not be enough to enjoy everything this tasty brunch has to offer.
How much? AED250
When? Every Saturday From 12pm – 4pm
Mark your diaries! This is the business lunch deal you need on your radar
How much? AED150 per person
When? Monday – Friday, 12pm – 3pm
Ladies, the bar is YOURS on Thursdays
Aren’t tapas the BESTEST?! Start the weekend early with a selection of chef’s choice tapas and BOGOF on drinks…
When? Every Thursday from 6pm
How much? AED180 for tapas selction