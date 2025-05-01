Online Shopping With A+E Just Got Bigger, Better, Faster!

Party at the crib? Ditch the drive and just pull out your phone!

African + Eastern is taking online shopping to the next level with the launch of AfricanEasternOnline.com— designed with customer convenience in mind, the revamped website boasts a faster, smoother, and more intuitive shopping experience.

Whether you’re looking for premium spirits, craft hops, or fine vinos, finding your favourites has never been easier, thanks to advanced search filters, personalized recommendations, and an effortless checkout process.

What’s new? Get your orders delivered in just 2 hours with Express Delivery!

Or enjoy the flexibility of Click & Collect — currently available at their JLT, JVC, Oud Metha, Al Mina, Junction mall & al Nahda stores, with more locations added every week.

Plus, real-time inventory updates mean no more guesswork when placing orders. The site also features brand-new browsing options, letting you shop by brand, mood, or occasion for a truly personalized experience. And let’s not forget the exclusive offers and discounts that make every purchase even more rewarding!

With AfricanEasternOnline.com, African + Eastern reaffirms its status as the go-to destination for premium beverages in the UAE

Whether you’re planning a celebration or stocking up on essentials, the enhanced platform ensures a seamless and engaging shopping journey from start to finish. Visit the website today and explore a world of exclusive deals, curated collections, and unbeatable convenience!

Renewing your FREE License is Easy and Quick! Download LicenseDXB APP or Visit LicenseDXB.com to apply for your beverages license. If you are a resident, all you need is your Emirates ID. And if you are a tourist, all you need is your passport details.