Uncategorized

Online Shopping With A+E Just Got Bigger, Better, Faster!

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Party at the crib? Ditch the drive and just pull out your phone!

African + Eastern is taking online shopping to the next level with the launch of AfricanEasternOnline.com— designed with customer convenience in mind, the revamped website boasts a faster, smoother, and more intuitive shopping experience.

Whether you’re looking for premium spirits, craft hops, or fine vinos, finding your favourites has never been easier, thanks to advanced search filters, personalized recommendations, and an effortless checkout process.

What’s new? Get your orders delivered in just 2 hours with Express Delivery!

Or enjoy the flexibility of Click & Collect — currently available at their JLT, JVC, Oud Metha, Al Mina, Junction mall & al Nahda stores, with more locations added every week.

Plus, real-time inventory updates mean no more guesswork when placing orders. The site also features brand-new browsing options, letting you shop by brand, mood, or occasion for a truly personalized experience. And let’s not forget the exclusive offers and discounts that make every purchase even more rewarding!

This is exclusively for YOU: 10% OFF online only with this Lovin Coupon LD10

With AfricanEasternOnline.com, African + Eastern reaffirms its status as the go-to destination for premium beverages in the UAE

Whether you’re planning a celebration or stocking up on essentials, the enhanced platform ensures a seamless and engaging shopping journey from start to finish. Visit the website today and explore a world of exclusive deals, curated collections, and unbeatable convenience!

Get shopping now!

Renewing your FREE License is Easy and Quick! Download LicenseDXB APP or Visit LicenseDXB.com to apply for your beverages license. If you are a resident, all you need is your Emirates ID. And if you are a tourist, all you need is your passport details.

Post Views: 0
Sponsored Logo

African + Eastern is the leading beverage distributor in the Middle East and supplier of choice to the regions’ leading hotels, restaurants, bars, clubs and international hospitality chains.
They operate 45 retail stores in the UAE (34 in Dubai, 10 in Abu Dhabi & Al Ain and 1 in Ras Al Khaimah) and 5 in Oman, stocked with the world’s leading brands and some rare finds. 

African + Eastern is committed to offering authentic, high-quality beverages, ensuring that customers receive only genuine products at the best value. They provide exciting deals and competitive pricing throughout the year. With Every Day Lower Prices, Monthly Offers, and limited-time Price Drops, customers can always find great savings. Whether customers are purchasing their favorites or exploring new options, African + Eastern continues to deliver authentic products with exceptional value. 

 

Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service