The King Of All Brunches Is Finally Back At OWR!
Dubai’s FAVE hangout spot has brought back their famous weekend Brunchin’ and WE CAN NOT DEAL!
Starters? GOOOD. Drinks? GOOOD! Mains? GOOOD! Rings? GOOOD! DESSERT? GOOOD!
Brunch at Original Wings & Rings, DIFC never disappoints. So keep reading to see what all is in store for you at the much-loved OWR!
Firstly it is affordable.com sis.
Starting from AED119, the prices here won’t burn a hole in your pocket.
Price list:
- AED119 with soft drinks
- AED199 with house drinks
- AED299 with house drinks & Bubbly
P.S. It’s a maximum of 10 people per table as per Government regulation*
The resto will host you every Friday and Saturday and keep you pumped with unlimited Wings, Drinks & so much more!
Sample their award-winning wings with signature sauces & free-flowing drinks from your favourite spirits to a fancy bubbly… the world is your oyster down at OWR, DIFC.
Time?
- Afternoon Brunch: 1pm – 4pm
- Evening Brunch: 8pm – 11pm
Book it in!
For other info & booking:
Message: 0506867122 Call: 043596900
Level C, Liberty House, DIFC
To check out their menu, click here.