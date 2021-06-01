The King Of All Brunches Is Finally Back At OWR!

Dubai’s FAVE hangout spot has brought back their famous weekend Brunchin’ and WE CAN NOT DEAL!

Starters? GOOOD. Drinks? GOOOD! Mains? GOOOD! Rings? GOOOD! DESSERT? GOOOD!

Brunch at Original Wings & Rings, DIFC never disappoints. So keep reading to see what all is in store for you at the much-loved OWR!

Firstly it is affordable.com sis.

Starting from AED119, the prices here won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Price list:

AED119 with soft drinks

AED199 with house drinks

AED299 with house drinks & Bubbly

P.S. It’s a maximum of 10 people per table as per Government regulation*