Palm Jebel Ali Marine Project: Nakheel Announces AED 810M Progress!

Nakheel, a key player in Dubai’s real estate sector and a member of Dubai Holding, continues to redefine the skyline of Dubai with its ambitious projects. From creating new land through innovative land reclamation techniques to revitalizing and expanding Dubai’s beaches, Nakheel’s initiatives are transforming the city’s landscape. And the Palm Jebel Ali project is no doubt one more jewel to the Nahkeel crown!

An AED 810 million contract for the marine works on Palm Jebel Ali has been awarded to Jan De Nul Dredging LTD, part of the leading international Jan De Nul Grou p . The contract encompasses dredging, land reclamation, beach profiling and sand placement, which will support the construction of villas across all fronds.

Fun fact: For over 2000 years, the people of Belgium and their ancestors have been working hard to hold back and reclaim land from the North Sea… And guess where Jan De Nul is based!

The project timeline is just over two years…

Dredging, land reclamation, beach profiling, and sand placement are on the horizon

Eight new fronds on the horizon

The project is slated for completion in just over two years, with a key milestone being the readiness of the first eight fronds by the first quarter of 2025. This progress will mark the initiation of villa infrastructure and civil works on the site, setting the stage for high-quality residential and leisure facilities. In a notable accomplishment from last year, Nakheel launched Phase 1 of Palm Jebel Ali, which featured over 700 units of frond villas.

These villas are designed with eight unique styles that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living, reflecting Nakheel’s commitment to innovative and luxurious residential solutions, and look amazing!

The villas at Palm Jebel Ali are scheduled for late 2026

The ongoing progress in infrastructure and marine works is well worth it though, as it will enhance Palm Jebel Ali’s status as a premier residential and leisure destination. The development of Palm Jebel Ali is working within Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, supporting the emirate’s vision for high standards in urban infrastructure and facilities.