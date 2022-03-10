A New Pet Sitting Service Is Exactly What Dubai Pet Parents Have Been Looking For!

Pet parents!

Pet daycare and boarding is all the rage for pet parents who are WFO (Working From Office), but it can prove rather pricey. If you’re looking for a personalized service, that is still affordable, your search stops with PetBae.com!

Get 10% off on PetBae during March with Promo code PBMARCH10

PetBae, a pet-sitting platform that connects pet owners and pet sitters in the Middle East, has recently launched in Dubai and is disrupting the UAE’s growing pet industry!

What started as an idea between two friends Joey Chaaya and Kareem Costenoble in 2019, has finally come to fruition in the fall of 2021, when the online platform launched to the public. With an initial focus on cats and dogs, PetBae offers a C2C marketplace for pet owners to search for individual sitters who can care for their pets, as and when needed and on their own terms. PetBae provides an array of pet sitters available across the UAE, who can come to your home and do the needful! Alternatively, sitters can provide a boarding option in their own home while you’re traveling, they also do home drop-in visits and dog-walking. The site runs on a review basis, so you can carefully select your desired sitter. Rest assured that all sitters go through a background check, provide detailed info for security and are approved to be listed on PetBae.com only if they meet the required experience level.

From Dog-walking to Pet-sitting, YOU choose the sitter you are most comfortable with!

Find the perfect sitter to take full-time care of your beloved furry family member. Whenever you’re travelling for work, or too busy to walk your pet, PetBae’s community is here to help you out! Take a look through their sitters and find the best one in your neighbourhood!

Services:

Pet-Boarding: Overnight personal pet care in a Sitter’s loving home.

Dog-Walking: Whenever your best friend needs a walk

Pet Day Care: Daytime pet care in a sitter’s pet-friendly home

Pet-Sitting: Pawfect if you want overnight pet sitting services in your home

Drop-In Visits: You can have a trusted sitter drop in to check on your pet

Your pet gets a new bae, while you’re away!

Instead of sending your Pet to a Kennel while you’re traveling, PetBae is a brilliant and more affordable alternative!

Wave goodbye to standard old kennels and catteries with vetted Sitters available in your neighbourhood on PetBae.com

Register as a Pet Owner Here!

Book and pay securely through the website, the sitter receives their payment after your pet is handed over to you! You’ll also receive pictures and videos daily from the pet sitter so that you know they are in safe hands!

Would you like to apply as a Pet Sitter and make some extra cash?

Sign Up to be a Pet Sitter!

PetBae gives the opportunity for Animal Lovers within our community to create Pet Sitter profiles and make a commission share of 80%. Once you submit your Sitter application online, you go through PetBae’s vetting process which consists of an in-depth questionnaire, video call and a quick background check before approving them as Pet Sitters. So if you are looking for a side hustle, this is the perfect opportunity.

The COOLEST part about all of this?

PetBae is currently giving 10% off to all of their customers on any services during the month of March with promo code PBMARCH10

Go ahead and book any of their available services now!