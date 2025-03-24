Pizza Hut Surprises Influencers With A Genius Frozen Pizza Stunt

Social media has been in a frenzy over a surprising new find in supermarket freezers across the region—Pizza Hut’s frozen pizza. Yes, you read that right. The unexpected discovery quickly went viral, with big names like Rataj Khajah, Youssef Said, Saaed Alwahbi, Alex Augusti, and Ahmad Al Hindi all weighing in. Chances are, you’ve seen the buzz too!

But here’s the twist… those pizza boxes? They were actually empty. And for a very good reason.

Pizza Hut doesn’t do frozen. Every single pizza is made fresh, from scratch, every day. The proof? It’s in the dough!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizza Hut UAE 🍕 (@pizzahutuae)



Inside every Pizza Hut kitchen, you’ll find, more than just the world’s most iconic pizzas… you’ll find freshly made dough, locally sourced ingredients, carefully crafted recipes, and generations worth of traditions.

Their dough is freshly prepared every 24 hours by expert chefs. Flour, water, oil & a custom yeast blend are mixed into dough, then weighed, portioned, balled, stretched and placed in the proofer to rise. Because their doughs have varying times for completion, their chefs are in the kitchen before your alarm rings to ensure that you get to enjoy a freshly made Pan, Stuffed Crust, Handcrafted or Thin ‘n’ Crispy pizza, any time you crave it.

Now what’s the ‘Frozen Pizza’ stunt that got everyone talking

This wasn’t just a random supermarket shocker. It was all part of Pizza Hut’s latest campaign, What’s in the Box?—a creative and playful way to educate customers while reinforcing their commitment to fresh, made-to-order pizzas.

With this bold move, Pizza Hut proves that conversations about quality don’t have to be dull—they can be fun, engaging, and unforgettable. Because when it comes to great pizza, freshness isn’t just a promise—it’s a guarantee.