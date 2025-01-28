Pro Golfers Took An AED 1 Million Swing At Wynn Al Marjan Island’s Hole-In-One

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
In a stunt as daring as it is exciting, Wynn Al Marjan Island recently hosted a unique golf challenge with a jaw-dropping AED 1M charity prize up for grabs. The event brought together some of the biggest names in golf, along with prominent regional players, for an unforgettable showdown—proving once again that Wynn knows how to deliver thrilling, high-stakes moments, even on a construction site. Let’s break it down!
This high-flying golf stunt was a bold statement to the world: Wynn is here—and it’s here to wow.
Here’s what the golfers were up against:
Wynn knows how to keep things classy. Guests were chauffeured to the site in sleek Rolls-Royces before heading up to the 22nd floor. Once there, they got a front-row seat to the excitement of this challenge. Oh, and don’t worry—only floating golf balls were used, and every single one was collected afterward. Sustainability for the win!
Did anyone land the million-dirham shot? Nope. But the attempts were epic—near-misses had everyone holding their breath. The best part? Wynn still donated the full AED 1M to Heroes of Hope. That’s the kind of class-act move we love to see!
