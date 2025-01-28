Sponsored

Pro Golfers Took An AED 1 Million Swing At Wynn Al Marjan Island’s Hole-In-One

By

In a stunt as daring as it is exciting, Wynn Al Marjan Island recently hosted a unique golf challenge with a jaw-dropping AED 1M charity prize up for grabs. The event brought together some of the biggest names in golf, along with prominent regional players, for an unforgettable showdown—proving once again that Wynn knows how to deliver thrilling, high-stakes moments, even on a construction site. Let’s break it down!

Although Wynn Al Marjan Island won’t open its doors until 2027, the resort is already making waves

This high-flying golf stunt was a bold statement to the world: Wynn is here—and it’s here to wow.

This wasn’t your regular hole-in-one attempt…

Here’s what the golfers were up against:

  • The Setup: The tee-off spot was on the 22nd floor of the resort—way up there, surrounded by scaffolding and cranes. The hole? A floating green over 200 yards away in Wynn’s marina. No pressure, right?
  • The Odds: The chances of landing a hole-in-one? Slim to none. For amateurs, it’s a mind-blowing 12,500:1. Even for the pros, it’s still a tough 2,500:1.
  • The Stakes: AED 1M for the UAE-based charity Heroes of Hope, donated in the name of anyone who nailed the shot. High stakes + high altitude = maximum drama.

Wynn Al Marjan Island is rolling in with the LUX treatment—we’re talking Rolls-Royces!

Wynn knows how to keep things classy. Guests were chauffeured to the site in sleek Rolls-Royces before heading up to the 22nd floor. Once there, they got a front-row seat to the excitement of this challenge. Oh, and don’t worry—only floating golf balls were used, and every single one was collected afterward. Sustainability for the win!

You must be eager to know if anyone managed to win. Here’s the tea…

Did anyone land the million-dirham shot? Nope. But the attempts were epic—near-misses had everyone holding their breath. The best part? Wynn still donated the full AED 1M to Heroes of Hope. That’s the kind of class-act move we love to see!

This event wasn’t just a highest hole-in-one attempt at Wynn Al Marjan island—it was proof that Wynn Al Marjan Island is already raising the bar before its doors even open. If this is the kind of fun they’re having during construction, just imagine what’s in store when it’s finished.

Wynn Resorts Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Its newest resort, Wynn Al Marjan Island, will be the first integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates and is slated for opening in 2027. This landmark project will bring Wynn Resorts’ globally recognised brand of electrifying excitement, extraordinary experiences and attention to detail to Ras Al Khaimah, further soliditying its reputation as the world’s leading entertainment and resort brand.

Wynn Al Marjan Island On Instagram
