The Queen Tribute Coming To Dubai Will Be One Unreal Night Out!

TWO big shows are coming to the Coca-Cola Arena for one night only, and if you’re a fan of big movie soundtracks or Queen, you’re in for a treat!

Queen By Candlelight and The Greatest Show are both coming on March 5- Early bird tickets for both end on Sunday, February 6 – RUN!

Performers from London’s West End are bringing oodles of talent and toe-tapping classics to Dubai’s largest indoor performance arena.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two international shows that are coming to Dubai for one performance only

via GIPHY

Queen by Candlelight will set the stage on FIRE

The sellout show celebrates one of the worlds GREATEST rock bands and it’s coming to the Coca-Cola Arena on March 5.

Queen By Candlelight will cover over 20 of Queen’s hit songs including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions, Don’t Stop Me Now, I Want To Break Free, and many more! This is a night to relive the classics in a beautiful candlelight setting as a crew of talented performers from London’s West-End perform the hits of Queen like you’ve never seen before!

How much? AED75 to AED450

When? March 5, 7.30pm

Tickets and more deets here

The Greatest Show is a fabulous sing-along for families

Featuring a cast of sterling West End Performers, this is a dazzling sight for all ages. With circus performers and a soundtrack featuring ALL your favourite tunes from Frozen and Trolls to Moana, Sing movie and, of course, The Greatest Showman!

It’s an afternoon of dancing and singing, perfect for anyone who loves a musical!

How much? Tickets from AED75 to AED375

When? March 5, 1.30pm

Tickets and deets here