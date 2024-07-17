Rediscover Dubai Like A Tourist This Summer – Limited Time Deals Starting At AED59!

A lot of residents when they first move to Dubai, don’t get to really experience the city. And over time, they realize they’ve missed out on many wonderful tourist hotspots Dubai offers.

If you’re a resident who’s never had the chance to explore some of the city’s most iconic attractions, well now you can!

Unbelievable offers are available just for you, making this summer the ultimate adventure season. Get ready to be amazed by breathtaking views, thrilling experiences, and mesmerizing marine life. Here’s what’s in store:

4. Experience Dubai’s Majestic Views At The Top, Burj Khalifa for just AED99

Ever dreamed of standing atop the world’s tallest tower? This summer, you can do just that and live every tourist’s dream! For only AED99, UAE residents can ascend to Levels 124 and 125 of the Burj Khalifa. Just present your Emirates ID, and you’ll be treated to panoramic vistas which stretch from the dazzling Dubai skyline to the sparkling Arabian Gulf and the vast desert horizon.

This offer is valid until August 15, so seize this unique opportunity to see the city from a perspective like never before. Whether it’s a clear day or a glittering night, the views are bound to leave you in awe.

Don’t miss out! Book your tickets now at At The Top, Burj Khalifa.

3. For just AED59 you can experience the thrilling views at the Sky Views Observatory

For those craving a mix of exhilaration and awe-inspiring scenery, Sky Views Observatory has got you covered. This summer, UAE residents can enjoy access to this thrilling attraction for just AED59. This offer lets you walk on the mesmerizing Glass Walk and slide through the sky on the incredible Glass Slide.

Did you know you can access this attraction from the Dubai Mall Metro link?

2. And if you’re an adrenaline junkie, you won’t want to miss the exclusive Summer Offer on the Edge Walk Experience

For only AED350, you can take on this heart-pounding adventure and experience Dubai’s skyline like never before.

Valid until August 15! Book your adventure here!

1. Buy 1 Get 1 Free at the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

Prepare to dive into an underwater world of wonder at the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. For a limited time, residents can enjoy a special Buy 1 Get 1 offer on the Ultimate Pass. Explore the Aquarium Tunnel, meet the fascinating creatures at the Underwater Zoo, and don’t miss the Penguin Cove & Nursery.

This ticket also includes an Aqua Feast where you can feed the fish, and a Glass Boat Tour that offers a unique view of the marine life below. From Penguins to King Crocs, this is an adventure the whole family will love.

You can redeem this amazing offer at the Dubai Aquarium counter! Check out all the key details here.

These exclusive offers are designed to make the summer of 2024 unforgettable for UAE residents. So what are you waiting for? Mark your calendars, gather your Emirates ID, and get ready to explore Dubai like never before.