Dubai Brunch Is At Its Very Best At This Elegant Business Bay Hotel

If you love a brunch that’s focused on providing quality eats and toe-tapping entertainment, the Bleu Blanc brunch in Business Bay is about to be your new Saturday go-to.

Situated on the banks of the Dubai Canal, The St. Regis Downtown Dubai is home to some of Dubai’s top culinary destinations, which go all out each and every weekend to make sure you are blown away by every tiny detail.

Tableside drinks service (love this!), premium eats and a killer drinks selection – what more could you want?!

Visit once for the views, visit time and time again for the impressive eats

Too often, brunches in Dubai forget to focus on quality food. Not here.

This is a menu focused on Mediterranean flavours, curated by the talented duo of Executive Chef Stefano Micocci and the restaurant’s Head Chef Paolo Lostia.

Guests will be taken on a gourmet journey that will include a live crudo bar display, with a selection of fresh seafood classics, as well as inspirational takes on classic favourites, such as tuna tartar with citrus salad, buffalo mozzarella and capers, oysters with shallot mignonette, and prawn cocktail. This is truly impressive!

Finally, the drinks selection is a premium offering, and they’ve even got a Champagne Sabering to add that touch of drama to the occasion.

This brunch is perfect for friends, family, date day and that special occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleu Blanc (@bleublanc_dubai)

The important bits:

Where? The Bleu Blanc Brunch, Bleu Blanc, The St. Regis Downtown Dubai

When? Every Saturday from 1.30pm to 4.30pm

How much?

AED 350 for unlimited cuisine and soft beverages

AED 450 for premium alcoholic beverages

AED 700 for the champagne package

Book it in! Call 04 512 5533 or visit https://www.bleublanc-dubai.com/.