د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Dubai Brunch Is At Its Very Best At This Elegant Business Bay Hotel

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

If you love a brunch that’s focused on providing quality eats and toe-tapping entertainment, the Bleu Blanc brunch in Business Bay is about to be your new Saturday go-to.

Situated on the banks of the Dubai Canal, The St. Regis Downtown Dubai is home to some of Dubai’s top culinary destinations, which go all out each and every weekend to make sure you are blown away by every tiny detail.

Tableside drinks service (love this!), premium eats and a killer drinks selection – what more could you want?!

Visit once for the views, visit time and time again for the impressive eats

Too often, brunches in Dubai forget to focus on quality food. Not here.

This is a menu focused on Mediterranean flavours, curated by the talented duo of Executive Chef Stefano Micocci and the restaurant’s Head Chef Paolo Lostia.

Guests will be taken on a gourmet journey that will include a live crudo bar display, with a selection of fresh seafood classics, as well as inspirational takes on classic favourites, such as tuna tartar with citrus salad, buffalo mozzarella and capers, oysters with shallot mignonette, and prawn cocktail. This is truly impressive!

Finally, the drinks selection is a premium offering, and they’ve even got a Champagne Sabering to add that touch of drama to the occasion.

This brunch is perfect for friends, family, date day and that special occasion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bleu Blanc (@bleublanc_dubai)

The important bits:

Where? The Bleu Blanc Brunch, Bleu Blanc, The St. Regis Downtown Dubai

When? Every Saturday from 1.30pm to 4.30pm

How much?

  • AED 350 for unlimited cuisine and soft beverages
  • AED 450 for premium alcoholic beverages
  • AED 700 for the champagne package

 Book it in! Call 04 512 5533 or visit https://www.bleublanc-dubai.com/.

Sponsored Logo
THE ST. REGIS DOWNTOWN DUBAI

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at nearly 50 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enrol for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Visit THE ST. REGIS DOWNTOWN DUBAI
THE ST. REGIS DOWNTOWN DUBAI On Instagram

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer