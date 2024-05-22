Residents Offer!* Explore The Wonders Of Dubai Aquarium And Underwater Zoo

You might’ve seen the giant fish tank in the heart of Dubai Mall and all the exotic aquatic creatures behind the glass. That’s the Dubai Aquarium in all its glory, but what you might not have seen beyond the tank is a full-on aquatic adventure going on inside.

It’s not just an observatory water tank or the aquarium tunnel; if you dive deeper, you’ll witness the great ocean and meet incredible animals like otters, penguins, crocodlies and more! And this is your lucky day if you’re a UAE resident, because they just announced a discount on tickets.

Starting at just AED169 for residents

Embark on an unforgettable journey at the Underwater Zoo, where the magic of aquatic life comes alive

Nestled on level 2, just above the mesmerising aquarium tank, the Underwater Zoo is where you can explore 3 captivating ecological zones: Rainforest, Rocky Shore, and Living Ocean.

Step into a lush, vibrant world where the riverbanks teem with life in the Rainforest. Here, you’ll encounter the thrill of dangerous piranhas, the grace of giant catfish, the playful antics of otters, and the curious behaviour of water rats. The Rainforest zone is a mesmerizing blend of excitement and serenity, showcasing the diversity and beauty of freshwater ecosystems.

‘Add on’ to get up close with the creatures

Add more excitement to your visit with additional experiences available: meet and interact with playful otters in the Otter Encounter, get personal with adorable Gentoo penguins in the Penguin Encounter, or, for the adventurous, dive into the tank and swim among the sharks. Many more encounters await.

The important bits

Where? Dubai Mall

Head to Dubai Aquarium ticketing counters and claim the discount by presenting your Emirates ID.

Find out more about the offer and prices HERE and pick up your ticket at the counters!