Up To Three-Course Meals At Top Dining Destinations For Restaurant Month From Just AED89!

If you LOVE eating at nice restaurants but HATE the pressure it puts on your bank balance, then this is the news you’ve been waiting for.

Foodies Unite! Restaurant Month is here, which means you can get enjoy up to three-course meals at some of the city’s best restaurants… all at affordable prices! The dreammmmm.

With a wide mix of cuisines, delicious buffets à la Kitchen 6, Bento Boxes from the one-and-only Izakaya and so much more happening throughout the month, Restaurant Month has arrived just in time for our NEED to explore this great city once more. So, why not start at a signature steak house like Prime68?! Yes, folks, even the iconic steak house is included! The offer is running for the month of October at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, a hotel praised as the Destination of Exceptional Taste in Dubai.

It’s Restaurant Month! Read On For 8 Great Restaurants Offering up to 3-Course Meals Starting From AED89 to AED195