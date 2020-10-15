Latest
Up To Three-Course Meals At Top Dining Destinations For Restaurant Month From Just AED89!
If you LOVE eating at nice restaurants but HATE the pressure it puts on your bank balance, then this is the news you’ve been waiting for.
Foodies Unite! Restaurant Month is here, which means you can get enjoy up to three-course meals at some of the city’s best restaurants… all at affordable prices! The dreammmmm.
With a wide mix of cuisines, delicious buffets à la Kitchen 6, Bento Boxes from the one-and-only Izakaya and so much more happening throughout the month, Restaurant Month has arrived just in time for our NEED to explore this great city once more. So, why not start at a signature steak house like Prime68?! Yes, folks, even the iconic steak house is included! The offer is running for the month of October at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, a hotel praised as the Destination of Exceptional Taste in Dubai.
It’s Restaurant Month! Read On For 8 Great Restaurants Offering up to 3-Course Meals Starting From AED89 to AED195
Enjoy incredible meals at signature hotel restaurants for AED195
All located at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, the deal includes the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, and we are literally BUZZING to try all of ’em!
Start your menu browsing now and look forward to dining like a ROYAL at Prime68, authentic Thai at Tong Thai or go all out with a stellar Japanese meal at Izakaya who are offering DELISH Bento boxes. FAB.com!
From October 1 until October 31, explore these diverse restaurants for AED195 for up-to three courses.
Enjoy some equally fab, (but slightly more casual) meals from AED89
AED89 for up-to three courses in a five-star hotel? A STEAL!
These are the casual resto options, but the quality is still fantastic. Keep everyone happy with international flair and the famously fab buffet at Kitchen6, your European lunch dreams become reality at La Farine, some of the best pub grub in town at Bridgewater Tavern, the stunning Dubai Canal views at Café Artois, or take yourself to the shores of gorgeous Italy with a meal at Positano!
I’ll repeat for effect: AED89 for exceptional meals at all of the above!
Make your Restaurant Month reservations now!
Call 04.414.3000
More info here
The JW Marriott Marquis is located in Business Bay, Dubai