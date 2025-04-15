REVIEW: Brunch Like You Mean It At Above Eleven’s Yunza Fiesta

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
We checked out the Yunza 11 Brunch at Above Eleven—and let’s just say, it’s not your average weekend brunch. If you’re in the mood for more than just the usual bubbles and bites, this rooftop party brings full-on fiesta vibes with a fun Peruvian-Japanese twist. Set atop the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, it’s all about bold flavours, cool cocktails, and seriously high energy (plus, those skyline views don’t hurt). Grab your crew—this one’s made for weekends that go ALL out.
Yunza takes inspiration from an ancient Peruvian festival, Cortamonte, that has dancing, celebrations, and surprises. And that’s exactly what you can expect from this brunch: feel-good community vibes, vibrant energy, and a few surprises thrown in for good measure (more on the dessert gold coin later).
Every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, the scene comes alive with electric beats, a live percussionist, and a free-spirited atmosphere that says “this is not your average brunch.” From there, the party keeps rolling with the after-brunch bash “Let’s Get Pisco’d” on the terrace from 4pm to 6pm. The golden hour glow, the DJ spinning, the views stretching across the Palm, Marina and Burj Al Arab, plus a selfie with Gloria the Llama (don’t ask, just go see her) make for a seriously iconic afternoon.
View this post on Instagram
Appetisers are a flavour parade:
For mains, prepare to be wowed:
Then comes dessert… and a golden surprise
Dessert is a showstopper. A giant platter appears, swirling with dry ice magic and stacked with:
But here’s the kicker — one lucky guest who finds a gold coin in their dessert only pays AED 11 for brunch. Plus, they get free access to the afterparty. Talk about sweet surprises.
View this post on Instagram
As the brunch wraps, the crowd spills onto the terrace for the after-brunch glow-up. The DJ turns it up, cocktails keep flowing, and the views of Dubai’s skyline bask in that golden hour magic. Don’t miss the Pisco-making race, where you’ll go head-to-head with your mates mixing and decorating your own cocktails (and yes, you do get to drink them after – cheers to that!).
Prices & Packages:
Valet is available, remember to validate your ticket after brunch.
View this post on Instagram
Yunza 11 isn’t just a brunch. It’s a celebration. It’s about great company, seriously good food, and that perfect mix of culture and party that only Dubai can deliver. Whether you’re a foodie, a party animal, or just someone who loves a good view and better vibes, this is your new Saturday ritual.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service