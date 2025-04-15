REVIEW: Brunch Like You Mean It At Above Eleven’s Yunza Fiesta

We checked out the Yunza 11 Brunch at Above Eleven—and let’s just say, it’s not your average weekend brunch. If you’re in the mood for more than just the usual bubbles and bites, this rooftop party brings full-on fiesta vibes with a fun Peruvian-Japanese twist. Set atop the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, it’s all about bold flavours, cool cocktails, and seriously high energy (plus, those skyline views don’t hurt). Grab your crew—this one’s made for weekends that go ALL out.

So, what exactly is “Yunza”?

Yunza takes inspiration from an ancient Peruvian festival, Cortamonte, that has dancing, celebrations, and surprises. And that’s exactly what you can expect from this brunch: feel-good community vibes, vibrant energy, and a few surprises thrown in for good measure (more on the dessert gold coin later).

Every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, the scene comes alive with electric beats, a live percussionist, and a free-spirited atmosphere that says “this is not your average brunch.” From there, the party keeps rolling with the after-brunch bash “Let’s Get Pisco’d” on the terrace from 4pm to 6pm. The golden hour glow, the DJ spinning, the views stretching across the Palm, Marina and Burj Al Arab, plus a selfie with Gloria the Llama (don’t ask, just go see her) make for a seriously iconic afternoon.

Let’s talk food… A spread of Nikkei goodness awaits

Appetisers are a flavour parade:

Spicy tuna sushi hits that perfect fresh-to-spice ratio.

Prawn tempura is a crunchy, creamy explosion.

Nigiri, tempura & skewers (chicken and veg) bring a balance of sweet, smoky and tangy – the chimichurri dip is chef’s kiss.

Ceviche lovers, you’re in for a treat! The tuna melts in your mouth with a smoky edge, and the seabass version has a citrusy kick and a sweet potato pairing that’s genius.

Drinks? Divine. The standout was the Passion del Sol: a bright, tropical blend of coconut, lemon and passionfruit that tastes like a beach holiday in a glass.

For mains, prepare to be wowed:

Wagyu tenderloin is tender, juicy, and bathed in a thick, indulgent gravy.

Fish arrives on a cloud of creamy sweet potato mash with a side of fragrant rice – light yet decadent.

Vegetarians, you’re sorted too: butternut squash ‘scallops’ are a clever and tasty twist that holds their own on the plate.

The chicken dish rounds out the lineup with hearty, homely flavours.

Then comes dessert… and a golden surprise

Dessert is a showstopper. A giant platter appears, swirling with dry ice magic and stacked with:

Tres leches: rich vanilla sponge, Chantilly cream, dulce de leche and strawberries. Genuinely, one of the best desserts we’ve had in a minute.

Mochis and fresh tropical fruits for a refreshing touch.

Alfajores is a traditional dessert and it’s sweet, soft, and filled with lucuma dulce de leche. Yes, please.

But here’s the kicker — one lucky guest who finds a gold coin in their dessert only pays AED 11 for brunch. Plus, they get free access to the afterparty. Talk about sweet surprises.

The party continues at “Let’s Get Pisco’d”

As the brunch wraps, the crowd spills onto the terrace for the after-brunch glow-up. The DJ turns it up, cocktails keep flowing, and the views of Dubai’s skyline bask in that golden hour magic. Don’t miss the Pisco-making race, where you’ll go head-to-head with your mates mixing and decorating your own cocktails (and yes, you do get to drink them after – cheers to that!).

The main deets

Prices & Packages:

Soft Drinks: AED 295

House Package (beer, wine, spirits, cocktails): AED 395

Sparkling Package (with Prosecco): AED 495

Champagne Package: AED 650

Afterparty Access: AED 150 for brunch-goers, AED 199 for external guests

Valet is available, remember to validate your ticket after brunch.

Final verdict: 10/10 would recommend!

Yunza 11 isn’t just a brunch. It’s a celebration. It’s about great company, seriously good food, and that perfect mix of culture and party that only Dubai can deliver. Whether you’re a foodie, a party animal, or just someone who loves a good view and better vibes, this is your new Saturday ritual.