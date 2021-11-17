This Luxury Resort Situated On A Nature Reserve Should Be On Everyone's Dream Staycay Bucketlist

With interiors that look like something from a magazine, this luxury resort destination located in the secluded Al Wadi Nature reserve should be on everyone’s dream resort bucket list.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert is a mix of luxury and genuinely unforgettable Arabian experiences, and whether you love the thought of catching some rays in your private villa pool, or throwing yourself into the numerous adventure experiences, you’ll find something for all ages.

A world away from city life and nestled among a 1,235-acre protected reserve, this is a dream staycation that should fall under the ‘pure bliss staycay’ category in the dictionary!

Here’s everything you need to know about The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Firstly, it’s an all-villa resort, each one is inspired by Bedouin tents and features a private pool, breathtaking views over the vast Arabian desert, and is guaranteed luxury to a T

You can immerse yourself in desert activities; the resorts offers an introduction to falconry, archery, desert biking, nature drives, horseback riding, and even stargazing (dreamy!)

You simply cannot beat a night under the stars, see here to discover more about each activity.

You can take your interest in equestrian activities one step further at the equestrian centre! Try horse riding or a camel trek on the rolling dunes, choose either sunrise or sunset to get the most incredible piccies!

While you’re there, do stop into the newly opened Paddock Café for a seriously good coffee before you kickstart your adventure!

After a day in the dunes, revive yourself with some rest and relaxation at The Desert Spa

Combining European treatments with Middle Eastern bathing rituals… For all my spa lovers out there, a trip to the Desert Spa is not to be missed! You can view the GLORIOUS spa menu here.

This is definitely a ‘special occasion’ resort, there are 6 F&B destinations including the rustic Farmhouse and Middle Eastern restaurant Kaheela, the resort can also host chef-led dining experiences for breakfast, lunch, and dinner – Idyllic!

Learn more about The Ritz-Carlong Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert here