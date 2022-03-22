This Five-Star RAK Resort Has Shared The ULTIMATE Island Experience

Weekends in the UAE do not get much more impressive than this!

Think; stunning beaches, private villas, show-stopping sunsets… The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach is bringing you seriously magical moments with this dreamy island experience package.

Skip faffing with passports and skip the flight, this package will give you the R&R you deserve, in a luxurious villa that comes with its own private pool. That’s right friends, you’ll have your own PRIVATE villa and pool. Located just one hour from Dubai, your Insta feed is about to be packed with spa treatments and opulent tented villas – simply perfect for a mini-break away with your nearest and dearest!

The ultimate island experience is THE ultimate staycay

The Ultimate Island-Inspired Experience is available until the end of the year The weekend escape package includes a luxurious private pool villa with your own temperature-controlled pool, breakfast for two, access to the fitness centre and private beach AND access to The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert (this is STUNNING and definitely worth a trip!). Within the ultimate island experience, you’ll also enjoy a 60-minute full-body massage at one of the spa pavilions, before visiting Shore House for a hand-crafted sundowner – (search ‘perfection‘ in the dictionary and you’ll find this!), followed by a rose-mantic dinner under the stars. It gets better: In the AM, you’ll enjoy breakfast before being whisked away to the Nature Reserve at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert for a glorious desert excursion. How much? AED 3,000++ per night per villa Available until December 2022

From instagrammable floating breakfasts and island-inspired dining to a DIY in-villa barbeque experience, this mini-break has EVERYTHING

MADE for the ‘gram, if you’ve ever dreamed of a floating breakfast, you can do it here, starting from AED340.

If you’re celebrating something special, the resort can arrange lavish picnics or exclusive BBQs, at a secluded spot on the beach as the sunsets (from AED425 per person).

For ultimate privacy, why not try the DIY in-villa barbecue experience. Be your own chef (with a little help from expertly marinated meat and seafood) and truly enjoy your villa privacy with this BBQ! (From AED780 per couple)

For reservations or more information:

Call +971 7 206 7777